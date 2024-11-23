Strategic advances mark Xi's visit to Brazil – 11/23/2024 – Igor Patrick





Once the agreements and memorandums are signed, it is time to present the most important things that have been achieved in Brazil with Xi Jinping's visit this week. Let's start with the most obvious, the so-called “synergies agreement” between the Lula government's industrialization and growth acceleration programs and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). I have spoken to many people about their impressions of the text signed by Xi and the Brazilian president, and the reactions have been mixed. From the Chinese side, I heard a certain tone of disappointment. The general impression is that Brazil joined the BRI without formalizing it in a document, which for us was a smart solution, but for them it had less political significance than what was expected afterwards 50 years of friendship. So much so that, after being formally informed that Brasilia would not sign the accession memorandum, some of the actors involved in the preparation of the state visit even considered reducing the importance of the trip and transforming it into something something more symbolic. This is not what happened, largely due to the 2024 ephemeris. Among Brazilian experts, many have welcomed the caution underlying the text. Larissa Wachholz, former international advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture and current researcher at the Brazilian Center for International Relations, highlighted, for example, the creation of working groups that will identify priority infrastructure projects to finance. In the interest of making big announcements, she stressed, we often do not have time to listen to technicians and specialists who focus on finding rational projects. This deadline should help identify what is sustainable for both sides, consistent with the caution China has adopted in large BRI investments. Next, it is worth highlighting the feasibility study for the operation of the Chinese SpaceSail in Brazil. A competitor to Elon Musk's Starlink in the satellite internet sector, the company can offer a connection option in remote areas of the country and reduce dependence on the service provided by the billionaire, now future secretary of the United States . I worry about the security of the data that will pass through China, especially considering that one of Starlink's main domestic customers is the Brazilian military, which uses it for its operations in the Amazon. An effort is expected to make the Chinese alternative service compatible with our legislation (the Chinese National Data Authority is involved in the study), but our intelligence services will have to do a careful job to ensure that we are not exposed to back doors (hidden mechanisms). which allow unauthorized access to systems). Finally, Lula mentioned Chinese interest in strategies for conserving tropical forests and recovering degraded areas. As Walchholz also pointed out, this could be a great opportunity for cooperation in the coming years, as it would open up space for investments in biofuels (such as ethanol, methanol, green hydrogen) in these regions. China has chosen to electrify its fleet, which has limited our possibilities. But as the need to decarbonize ship and aircraft fuels increases, two modes for which electrification will not work, Brazil can become a leading partner in this sector. Overall, Xi's tour ends on a very positive note. He will return in 2025 for the BRICS summit and Lula has already extended an invitation to him to also come to COP30 in Belm. This will be an opportunity to revisit the texts and take stock of progress.

