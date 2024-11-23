Donald Trump chooses Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary





Donald Trump has chosen Scott Bessent as US Treasury secretary, appointing one of his biggest donors as the top economic official in his second administration.

Bessent will be responsible for overseeing the president-elect's most significant economic commitments, including drastic tax cuts, while maintaining the stability of the world's largest economy, its most important bond market as well as the dollar.

The hedge fund managers' economic philosophy seeks to bridge traditional free-market conservatism and Trump's populism. He defended the president-elect's repeated threats to raise tariffs against accusations that doing so would upend relations with U.S. allies and raise consumer prices, saying they are a trade negotiation tool and a means of increasing public revenue.

In a statement released Friday, Trump described Bessent as one of the world's largest and widely respected international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists.

He will help me usher in a new golden age for the United States, as we strengthen our position as the world's leading economy, center of innovation and entrepreneurship, destination for capital, while always and undoubtedly maintaining the US dollar as a reserve. currency of the world.

Trump added that with Bessent at the helm, his administration will reinvigorate the private sector and help curb the unsustainable trajectory of the federal debt.

Bessent will also be responsible for steering the administration's sanctions policy, particularly against Russia following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as the rules that govern Wall Street. His nomination will have to be confirmed by the US Senate, which will be controlled by 53 votes to 47 by Republicans next year.

On Friday evening, Trump also chose Russell Vought to once again lead the Office of Management and Budget. Russ knows exactly how to dismantle the deep state and end militarized government, and he will help us return self-government to the people, Trump wrote. The president-elect also chose Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican congresswoman from Oregon, as labor secretary.

Wall Street bankers, across the political spectrum, were digesting the news of Bessents' appointment. They stressed that much would depend on the degree of independence he would have to manage the economy.

A dealmaker at a major bank said Bessent had strong experience handling complex financial situations but feared he was a Trump puppet.

Bessent is a very competent investor, he has an excellent track record over several decades but I fear he does not have much autonomy, said the negotiator.

Bessent, 62, is a Wall Street veteran who has been among Trump's staunchest defenders and closest economic advisers in recent months.

This will be his first government position. He currently runs the hedge fund Key Square Capital Management. Bessent previously worked closely with billionaires George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller.

Trump also chose a Treasury secretary who had experience on Wall Street during his first term, when former Goldman Sachs banker Steven Mnuchin held the position.

No one understands markets better [than Bessent] to manage $36 trillion in debt, who is a strong supporter of the president-elect's economic agenda and who has the global stature needed to address the global economic challenges we face, said Michael Faulkender, professor of finance at the University of Maryland Smith. School of Business and chief economist at the Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute.

A prominent business lawyer and longtime Democratic donor said Trump's decision was encouraging.[It is a] wise choice that will reassure the financial community. Treasury has performed well under Mnuchin and I would expect Bessent to provide similar stability, the lawyer said.

Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh were candidates for Treasurer and visited Mar-a-Lago this week for interviews with Trump. So was Howard Lutnick, chief executive of Cantor Fitzgeralds, who is also co-chairman of the Trump transition team. John Paulson, another billionaire hedge fund manager, was also in the running before dropping out.

In a statement released Friday, Paulson called Bessent an exceptional choice.

He has the market experience and financial acumen to successfully implement President Trump's economic agenda.

Bessent's appointment, which is seen as a pragmatic choice, follows a number of controversial appointments, including Fox News host Pete Hegseth to defense and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health. The president-elect had also nominated former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz to lead the Justice Department, but he withdrew his candidacy for the position.

Bessent, a Yale University graduate who grew up in South Carolina, will take the helm of a U.S. economy built on solid foundations. Following the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, inflation has steadily declined following a period of high interest rates. Unemployment remains historically low at 4.1 percent, keeping consumer spending high.

Many economists have warned that Trump's protectionist economic plans and his promise to deport millions of immigrants and cut taxes could reignite inflation and undermine criticism of growth that Bessent has staunchly rejected.

In an interview with the Financial Times in October, Bessent presented tariffs as a maximalist threat that could be mitigated during negotiations with trading partners. He also denied that the Trump administration would devalue the dollar.

My general view is that at the end of the day he is a free trader, Bessent told the FT, referring to Trump. This is an escalation for de-escalation.

But Bessent has floated more unorthodox ideas, including taking steps that would undermine the Fed's long-standing independence.

Speaking recently to right-wing ideologue and Trump ally Steve Bannon, he also proposed cutting government spending by $1 trillion over the next decade.

The Trump transition team also announced a series of health care nominees: Johns Hopkins surgeon Marty Makary, who rose to prominence opposing vaccine mandates during the pandemic, was named as his choice to head the Food and Drug Administration. Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat was named surgeon general and physician and former Republican Congressman Dave Weldon was chosen to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

