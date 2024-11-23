Pakistan seals off capital ahead of planned rally by Imran Khan supporters





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan has sealed off the capital, Islamabad, ahead of a planned rally by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is the second time in as many months that authorities have imposed such measures to prevent tens of thousands of people from gathering in the city to demand Khan's release. The rally is scheduled for Sunday.

The latest lockdown coincides with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Islamabad on Monday.

Local media reported that the Interior Ministry was considering suspending mobile phone services in parts of Pakistan in the coming days. On Friday, the National Roads and Motorways Police announced that major roads would be closed for maintenance.

He advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and said the decision was taken following intelligence reports that angry protesters were planning to create a law and order situation and damage property public and private during the gathering planned for Sunday.

According to some reports, the demonstrators arrived with sticks and slingshots, the press release added.

Different colored shipping containers, a familiar sight to people living and working in Islamabad, reappeared on main roads on Saturday to slow traffic.

Pakistan has already banned gatherings of five or more people in Islamabad for two months to deter Khan's supporters and activists from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

Authorities also set up containers to block highways and roads connecting PTI strongholds Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to prevent people from reaching Islamabad.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said he would lead the march from the northwest and that arrangements had been made to remove obstacles and blockades.

Khan has been in prison for more than a year and faces more than 150 criminal charges. But he remains popular and the PTI says the cases are politically motivated.

A three-day shutdown was imposed in Islamabad for a security summit last month.

