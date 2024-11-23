Half an hour with Jokowi at the market, Salatiga Cawalkot Robby says he received a special message





SALATIGAKOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo with candidates for mayor and deputy mayor Salatiga serial number 1 Robby Hernawan and Nina Agustin, welcome traders, buyers and residents at the Blauran market, Salatiga town, Saturday (11/23/2024). Also read: Second debate for the Salatiga regional elections organized this Tuesday evening, the theme is the economy It looks like Jokowi smiled as locals asked to shake hands and take photos. Jokowi was only about half an hour from the Blauran market. Also read: Second debate for Salatiga regional elections held on November 19, 2024, KPU increases support quota When met after accompanying Joko Widodo, Robby said he received a special message from the two-term President of the Republic of Indonesia. One of them is to make Salatiga a tolerant city. Even though it is a small town, Salatiga means a lot to Central Java and Indonesia. “He entrusted him with the maintenance and development of Salatiga City, especially MSMEs and Salatiga City, to be stunted,” Robby said. “Mr. Jokowi's message was included in Robby-Nina's vision and mission for Salatiga City. One of them is a program to provide assistance to MSMEs, both in terms of marketing and capital,” Robby said. Meanwhile, the leader of the Robby-Nina winning team, Yuliyanto, said that in addition to securing victory in Salatiga City, Jokowi also asked his supporters to win the candidate pair Ahmad Luthfi- Taj Yasin in the town of Salatiga. “There are instructions, in addition to winning Salatiga regional election “For the Robby Hernawan-Nina Agustin couple, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin must win in the Central Java gubernatorial election,” he said. Chairman of the Gerindra DPC Party, Salatiga City, believes that Jokowi's popularity can increase the electability of candidate pairs in order to increase enthusiasm for the victory of candidate pairs in the final period of the campaign. “We are taking advantage of this in the final stages of this campaign. “I hope his presence can further increase the winning distance,” Yuliyanto said. Yuliyanto said Jokowi had special value in the public eye because during his term as president he was known to be close to the people. “Therefore, Jokowi's arrival can be seen as a way to achieve victory on November 27, 2024,” he said.

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2024/11/23/223834278/setengah-jam-bersama-jokowi-di-pasar-cawalkot-salatiga-robby-bilang-dapat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos