Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi slammed for…





Lahore, Nov 23: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been severely attacked by the ruling government and other political parties over her recent controversial statement on Saudi Arabia, forcing the imprisoned leader and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rush to his rescue and go into full damage control mode.

Bushra Bibi had recently released a video calling on everyone to take to the streets on Sunday, November 24, to protest against the “illegal imprisonment” of her husband Imran Khan.

In the video, she also said that Saudi Arabia was offended when they saw Imran Khan arriving barefoot to visit Madinah. This, she claimed, resulted in several calls to the then army chief (retd) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, expressing concerns that Khan was presenting himself as the representative of Islam and Sharia law at a time when they (the Saudis) are abolishing it from their country. own country.

The statement drew an immediate reaction from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who criticized Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, warning that any attempt to damage relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would not be at all tolerated.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership argued that since Bushra is not a political figure, his statement should not be attributed to the party as a whole.

“Bushra Bibi’s statement has nothing to do with PTI,” said senior PTI leader Shoaib Shaheen.

However, Imran Khan seems to approve of what his wife said.

Speaking to media from Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, Khan said his wife did not name Saudi Arabia and the statement was distorted to directly target MBS (Muhammad Bin Salman) and Saudi Arabia.

Imran Khan's support for his wife's controversial statement was also echoed by the government, which criticized both of them for their anti-state and anti-Pakistan agenda.

“Imran Khan did not deny what his wife said and, in fact, he approved of it. Imran Khan, his party and his so-called apolitical wife have an anti-Pakistan agenda. They are enemies of Pakistan They can go to any extent to harm our country and its relations with sister countries like Saudi Arabia,” said Azma Bukhari, spokesperson of the Punjab government.

“This shameful statement by an uneducated and ill-informed person against friendly countries shows that he is working on behalf of hostile elements. The people of Pakistan have now witnessed the true faces of these two deceivers. The so-called ” Fitna Party” is no longer acceptable to the nation,” she added on Saturday while speaking to journalists in Lahore.

