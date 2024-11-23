Donald Trump has just received a “loud and clear” message from the Senate





Senate Republicans sent Donald Trump a “loud and clear” message by rejecting the nomination of former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, according to legal analyst Glenn Kirschner.

Gaetz announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from Trump's candidacy because he believed “an unnecessarily prolonged fight in Washington” over his Senate confirmation was “unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work” of the new administration .

While Trump quickly nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to take the job in his place, the failure of his initial nomination was a clear setback. The president-elect had called reluctant senators to try to convince them, but at least four Republican senators remained opposed to Gaetz before he withdrew, the New York Times reported.

On Thursday evening, Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and frequent Trump critic, said during an episode of his Justice Matters podcast that Senate Republicans' rejection of Gaetz indicated they might not always give Trump what that he wants.

President-elect Donald Trump is pictured Tuesday in Brownsville, Texas, with former Congressman Matt Gaetz as an inset at the Republican National Convention in July. At least four Republican senators opposed Trump's nomination of Gaetz for attorney general before he withdrew, according to a report.

“Senate Republicans have sent a message loud and clear to Donald Trump: 'We will not support your nominee, your pick, your stooge for Attorney General Matt Gaetz,'” Kirschner said. “Maybe, just maybe, Senate Republicans won’t bend to our dear leader’s every whim.

“Donald Trump has failed to demoralize and drive out the good men and women of the Department of Justice, who do the work of the American people every day,” he continued.

Kirschner went on to say that Gaetz as attorney general would have been “so demoralizing” for Justice Department employees “because no self-respecting lawyer, policymaker or support staff member would ever want to be able to to work for a guy like Matt Gaetz.”

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, responded to Newsweek's request for comment by re-sharing the following statement about Kirschner: “Glenn is a notorious trafficker in wild conspiracy theories and questionable legal analyses. I wouldn't expect anything more from an influence-seeking MSNBC contributor who has been shunned by the legal community at large.

Trump nominated Gaetz as the nation's top law enforcement official on Nov. 13, praising him at the time as a “profoundly gifted and tenacious lawyer” who would “root out systemic corruption” in the justice system.

Gaetz then quickly resigned from Congress, blocking the release of a House Ethics Committee report regarding his allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use. A Justice Department criminal investigation into similar allegations ended last year without charges. Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

Resistance to Trump's choice was immediately clear, with several Senate Republicans demanding that the House ethics report be released before considering Gaetz's nomination, regardless of his resignation.

In a last-ditch effort to secure his place in Trump's Cabinet, Gaetz joined Republican senators at the Capitol on Wednesday for meetings that he said went “very well” and indicated the “momentum” for his confirmation. He withdrew his candidacy less than 24 hours later.

