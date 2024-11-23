Trump vs. the FBI, Explained





A version of this story appeared on CNN's What Matters newscast. To receive it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

CNN-

President-elect Donald Trump is still assembling his cabinet for his second term, and many other government positions will be vacant when he is sworn in in January.

But he is increasingly expected to quickly vacate at least one new position by firing FBI Director Christopher Wray.

There would be some circularity in this personnel transfer since it was Trump who hired Wray, a Republican, by appointing him to a 10-year term in 2017. That said, Trump has never hesitated to fire someone which he once supported.

FBI directors get these 10-year terms as a result of a post-Watergate law that was a far too long answer to J. Edgar Hoovers and controlled the FBI for 48 years.

The term of office is supposed to protect the director from political pressure. But it never happens like that.

Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey months after taking office for his first term in 2017. Comey was also a Republican, although he was appointed to the post by Democratic President Barack Obama. (Comey later said in 2018 that he could not be associated with the Republican Party because of Trump's influence on the GOP.)

In 1993, Bill Clinton fired then-FBI Director William Sessions after the release of an internal ethics report during the previous year's presidential campaign. It included questions about a $10,000 fence installed around the director's home and thefts he had taken, among other things.

Earlier, Jimmy Carter suggested during the 1976 presidential campaign that he fired then-FBI Director Clarence Kelley over revelations about improperly installed window valances in his home, among other things. Carter did not immediately fire Kelley when he took over the White House, but Kelley was eventually forced to resign, according to Douglas Charles, a history professor at Penn State University, who noted that the drapery scandal resembles today 'today has very small affairs.

But at the time, Carter's firing Kelley would have tested the new law passed by Congress in 1976.

The question certainly arose as to whether a president can fire an FBI director when the law provides for a 10-year term, Charles said.

Although this question has now clearly been answered, these previous firings were about ethics and personal failings. The Trumps are over policy differences, including over the role of the Justice Department as a whole.

The reasons given for Comey's firing, outlined in a memo prepared for Trump's Justice Department, were contradictory. Comey was criticized both for not prosecuting Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified documents and then for disclosing derogatory information about Clinton during a press conference.

The real reason Comey was fired, as Trump admitted to NBC News at the time, was Comey's investigation into ties between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

In the furore following Comey's firing, it was the author of the Justice Department memo recommending Comey's firing, then-Assistant Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed a special counsel to monitor the investigation on Russia.

Rosenstein appointed the special counsel because Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, had recused himself from any investigation related to the Trump campaign in 2016. Sessions did so because he had failed to disclose, during Senate confirmation hearings, the pre-election contacts he had with the Russian ambassador to the United States at the time.

Who did Rosenstein choose as special counsel to lead this Russia investigation? Robert S. Mueller III, who happens to be the former director of the FBI. Mueller was widely respected and took over as head of the FBI days before the attacks of September 11, 2001. Congress passed special legislation to extend his tenure by two years during the Obama administration.

Anyone who remembers Trump's first term will recall that speculation about the Russia investigation absorbed much of the oxygen in Washington and led to the prosecution of several of Trump's top campaign aides in 2016, including campaign chairman Paul Manafort, whom Trump later pardoned. Trump complained that the investigation was part of a deep state effort to undermine him.

Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen's cooperation with Mueller's investigation is what led to the revelations about the secret payments for which Trump was convicted in New York earlier this year. Trump's sentencing for his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records was delayed indefinitely after his election victory.

The release of the Mueller report was slow-moving by Trump's second attorney general, Bill Barr, who made it appear as if the Mueller report exonerated Trump. This is not the case.

Mueller was constrained by Justice Department rules that prohibit prosecuting a sitting president. When the full report was released in April 2019, Mueller said there was not enough evidence to prove collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. Nor did it specifically exonerate Trump.

While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him, the report states. It also concludes that although Trump's 2016 campaign expected help from Russia, it did not conspire with Russia. This is forgotten after years of Trump calling the Mueller investigation a Russia hoax.

There are elements that helped generate the Mueller investigation, including the discredited Steele dossier, that will forever anger Trump.

There have also been related scandals, such as the publication of anti-Trump texts by then-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who initially played a role in the Mueller investigation, and Lisa Page, who was then FBI lawyer with whom Strzok had relationships. a deal. The FBI agreed in July of this year to pay $2 million to Strzok and Page to compensate for the release of these text messages.

Another FBI official, Andrew McCabe, who briefly served as acting director after Trump fired Comey, was fired by Sessions days before his retirement. McCabe, now a CNN contributor, ultimately won his pension back in court.

Wray was overwhelmingly confirmed to succeed Comey in August 2017, in part by promising during confirmation hearings to maintain his independence from the White House. Trump, on the other hand, values ​​loyalty.

Even when Trump was still president in 2020, he had already turned against Wray, in part because he felt that Wray was not cooperating with special counsel John Durham who had been appointed by Barr, Sessions' replacement, to investigate the Mueller investigation.

All of this explains why Trump wants loyalists in the Justice Department, including the FBI.

Douglas said that about 100 years ago, following the Teapot Dome scandal that exposed corruption in the federal government, there was talk in the Senate of completely defunding the Justice Department, including the FBI, of politics and to make it, among other things, its employees an independent part of the public service.

Trump now wants to go in the opposite direction and place the FBI more under the president's control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/11/23/politics/donald-trump-fbi-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos