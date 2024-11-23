Japanese Foreign Minister plans visit to China in late December





Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya plans to visit China in late December for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, as the two countries seek to resume high-level bilateral exchanges, government sources said on Saturday. Takeshi Iwaya (Kyodo). The two sides also plan to hold a human and cultural exchange dialogue at the ministerial level during the visit of Iwaya, who took office in October, they said. The dialogue has not taken place since it was first held in November 2019 in Tokyo. The move comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during their first talks in Peru earlier this month to arrange reciprocal visits by their foreign ministers as soon as possible. Iwaya is expected to urge China to gradually implement its promise to revive the importation of Japanese seafood after imposing a blanket ban on the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean. Before the ban, China was the largest importer of Japanese seafood. Other issues likely to be discussed include China's intensifying military activities, the fatal shooting of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen and the detention of Japanese nationals over espionage allegations. Asian neighbors should also reaffirm their cooperation in cultural and educational exchanges. China announced on Friday that it would resume its unilateral visa waiver agreement for short-term Japanese visitors on November 30, allowing stays of up to 30 days, a move said to aim to promote tourism and trade in a context of slowdown in the world's second largest economy. -the greatest economy. Related coverage: Japan expresses 'serious concerns' to China over its military activities Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba hopes to work with Trump, not confront him China admits plane entered Japanese airspace in August, but unintentionally

