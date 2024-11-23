Nadine Dorries predicts Boris Johnson will return to leadership | Politics | News





Boris Johnson could return to lead the Conservatives before the next election because no one else can surpass Farage Farage, one of his loyalist allies has claimed. Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries says the Tories would have won the summer election if the former prime minister had not been ousted from office. She said: He would have put Starmer into orbit. There is no better communicator than Boris Johnson. Ms Dorries suggests that if new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch does not put the party back on the path to power, powerful Tories could say to Mr Johnson: I'm so sorry, we need you back. She fears that Mr Johnson's absence from frontline politics has allowed Britain's reformist leader Nigel Farage to take center stage, with dangerous consequences for the Conservatives.

She told the Sunday Express: Red lights are flashing on the road telling us that, week by week, Nigel Farage is growing on the political scene. I would say the only reason this is happening is because Boris Johnson has left the political scene. This facilitates its growth, both in popularity and alternative. In her new book, Downfall, she writes that if the chaos continues, then Boris will be the only person capable of surpassing Farage Farage, adding: There may come a time, in a year or two, when Tory MPs realize that a only one man can save them as they face a looming general election which, thanks to a burgeoning and seemingly unstoppable reform party, is expected to be even worse than the last. The key question, Ms Dorries said, is whether Mr Johnson, who has forged a lucrative career as a speaker and columnist, wants to return to the political fray. Of course I want to see him there, she said. I don't apologize for it. The problem is: does he want it? She warns today's MPs should get on their knees, saying: “There's no chance they'll get it back if they don't.” The Conservatives will be in grave danger of electoral annihilation, she claims, if Reform UK moderates its positions so it can appeal to a wider audience. If Boris is not there and Nigel Farage starts talking about politics in more moderate language, he will wipe out the Conservative Party, she said. Ms Dorries says the ex-PM's genius was to build broad support by championing not only Brexit, but also race to the top and environmental concerns. That was the genius of Boris Johnson, she said. He knew he needed everyone. In her book, written before the Conservative leadership results were announced, she predicted that if Ms Badenoch won she would face a vote of no confidence and be removed by MPs and never get closer to a general election. She insists she wants Ms Badenoch to succeed as Conservative leader because she wants Labor to stand down. But she warns: the people who put her there, what's important to them is power. And if they think she won't give them power, they'll remove her and replace her with someone who will. I wouldn't even mind them going back to Boris Johnson at some point and saying, “I'm so sorry, we need you back.” She says the main reason Rishi Sunak stood in the early election was because he absolutely hated being prime minister. He thought the minute he impeached Boris Johnson and he was in office, the polls would go up, she said. He would be seen as some kind of new messiah, coming over the water to save the Conservative Party, but it was quite the opposite and he couldn't stand it.

A return of Boris Johnson to the green benches would be one of the greatest comebacks of modern times. But a former minister said: “He is one of the great comeback kings in politics. Why not? Mr Johnson quit as Prime Minister in July 2022 following mass resignations of ministers. His tenure as prime minister was rocked by the outcry over partygate and claims Mr Johnson was briefed on the allegations about Chris Pincher before appointing him deputy chief whip. He then resigned as an MP in June 2023, claiming that the cross-party committee which had investigated whether he had misled Parliament about parties during the lockdown was determined to use the proceedings against me to kick me out of Parliament. His fans believe he still has a lot to offer to the party. A former minister who wants the Tories to exploit his campaigning skills said: Boris Johnson is an important figure in politics who has a unique ability to speak to the public. I would welcome his participation in a campaign role for the Conservatives. And one prominent grassroots campaigner suggested he could lead the party again: If Boris were to return as an MP over the next year, I think it would be only natural to fight in the next election, actually . I think it's a credible scenario. However, a former minister and ally of the former prime minister said: “Unfortunately, I believe the vast majority of Tory MPs we currently have do not and will not support Boris as leader. If Boris worked with the Reform Party I think he would wipe out the Labor Party. Unfortunately, I don't see that happening at the moment either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1979815/nadine-dorries-boris-johnson-nigel-farage The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos