Why CEOs are applauding Donald Trump's choice for Treasury Secretary





The announcement that President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited pick for Treasury secretary will be hedge fund manager Scott Bessent was welcomed by business leaders and markets, who are reassured that Bessent will ultimately be came first after a selection process and maneuvering by the best candidates. .

Indeed, I heard from several CEOs who were nervous over the past two weeks as Trump's search for Treasury secretary remained unfinished, raising various concerns about the other candidates. Bessent, a global macro investor, was by far the only candidate that CEOs considered qualified, competent and able to work constructively with Trump. As I told the Washington Post, Bessent has the support of everyone on Wall Street.

Bessent has spent much of his career avoiding the spotlight. Yet he has a reputation as an experienced investor and savvy businessman and entrepreneur with decades of expertise in navigating macroeconomic markets. The list of Bessents' supporters, mentors and business partners reads like a whos who of Wall Street across institutions and political parties.

After getting his start on Wall Street as an intern for legendary investor Jim Rogers, Bessent worked at Brown Brothers Harriman before joining Jim Chanos, the short seller who correctly predicted the fall of Enron, Wirecard and other corporate disasters. Bessent later became a partner with George Soros at Soros Fund Management, where, alongside Stanley Druckenmiller, he was a driving force behind perhaps Soros' most famous operation, his short selling of the British pound. in 1992 which earned Soros, Bessent and their team more than a billion dollars in profits. .

About half of the $4 billion in capital behind Bessent's own company, Key Square, came from investments by Soros. If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent would be the first openly gay Treasury secretary in U.S. history. He is a graduate of Yale and a generous supporter of the university.

The business community expects Bessent to reach out and work closely with business leaders, as well as policymakers on both sides of the aisle, to create economic growth and usher in the age golden American economic opportunities touted by Trump. Unlike some of Trump's other cabinet picks, Bessent is seen as a problem-solver whose support bridges ideological and sectoral divides. Bessent is a lifelong Republican and loyal Trump supporter, but he has also donated generously to Democratic presidential candidates, including Al Gore and Barack Obama. He has been endorsed in his bid for Treasury Secretary by people as diverse as Larry Kudlow, former Trump National Economic Council advisor and Fox Business anchor, Steve Bannon, former Trump advisor, and CEO Jamie Dimon. of JPMorgan, Roger Altman, senior chairman of Evercore, and Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital. .

Bessents' approach should prove useful when it comes to key issues, such as tariffs, where business leaders are most worried about Trump's economic policies. While Bessent has expressed strong support for tariffs, many CEOs have as well, provided the tariffs are targeted, selective, and carefully enforced. Bessent dismisses the inflationary effect that most economists worry about tariffs and the likelihood of retaliatory sanctions from trading partners creating barriers to U.S. exports, many CEOs fear, because he believes Trump's plan is simply to threaten these measures as negotiating tools.

Of course, Bessent will have his work cut out for him balancing between boosting U.S. economic growth and satisfying Trump's tariff whims, but the business community is eager to engage as partners to chart a constructive path forward . Trump's selection of Bessent increases the chances of this happening.

Bessent's appointment shows that he was able to stand up to powerful opponents in the Trump camp. Economists and business leaders will differ in his decisions but will respect his decision-making style. Bessent's track record of engagement provides real reason to be optimistic about the growth of the U.S. economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7178829/why-ceos-are-cheering-donald-trump-bessent-pick-for-treasury-secretary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos