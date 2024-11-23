Imran Khan's wife accused of 'inflammatory' speech about Saudi Arabia





ANI | Updated: November 23, 2024 at 7:52 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]November 23 (ANI): Two new charges have been imposed against Prime Minister Imran Khan's incarcerated wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported. Days after making a video statement, Bushra Bibi on allegations of inflammatory statements aimed at inciting hatred. The proceedings are conducted under section 126 of the Telegraph Act, 1885 and other relevant laws. The former First Lady of Pakistan has accused Saudi Arabia of playing a role in the ouster of Imran Khan. The case accuses Bushra Bibi of making “provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions.” The charges claimed that the statement, made with intent and planning, targeted Saudi Arabia, according to ARY News. The first case, in Dera Ghazi Khan, was filed following a complaint from a citizen named Ghulam Yaseen. The second case was filed in Rajanpur, by another citizen, Hakeem. The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given clarification on the issue. Party spokesperson lawyer Mohammad Ali Saif said Friday that Bushra Bibi's statement was taken “out of context.” Saif's clarification came after PTI members distanced themselves from Bushra Bibi's statement. He accused the media of distorting his statement and said: “Bushra Bibi has not made any allegations against Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.”

Bushra alleged that when Imran Khan visited Madinah “barefoot”, the then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa started receiving “their calls”. The former first lady claimed Bajwa was asked, “Who is this person you brought with you?” […] we don't want such personalities. Since then, they have launched a smear campaign against us and started calling Imran a Jewish agent. the point of view is his own. She will clarify whether her statement was personal or intended to represent the party's position,” Geo News quoted the latter as saying. Earlier on November 22, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned Bushra Bibi's remarks, accusing him of damaging Pakistan's relations with Saudi Arabia He criticized “poisonous rhetoric” against Pakistan's allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, and warned against. its potential repercussions.Maryam Nawaz called the remarks an attack on Pakistan's most trusted ally Maryam Nawaz was stunned to see how an “apolitical individual” could damage Pakistan's foreign relations (ANI).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pak-imran-khans-wife-charged-for-inflammatory-speech-concerning-saudi-arabia20241123195224 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos