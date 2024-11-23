View from the neighborhood | Upcoming protest in Islamabad and PTI's leadership crisis: What's next?





Last week, jailed PTI founder Imran Khan made a final call for a protest in Islamabad on November 24 to press the party's opposition to the stolen mandate, unjust arrests of people and adoption rushed 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill. On the one hand, there is speculation. Given the Intensity of Preparations: Is Islamabad Police Preparing for War? On the other hand, given the involvement of Khan's wife, Bushra Bibis, in PTI affairs, there is talk of a leadership crisis within the PTI, with some wondering whether the PTI, a harsh critic of dynastic politics, is now himself taking the dynastic and nepotist path?

Dawn (November 20) says: “Instead of broadcasting its preparation for war with protesting citizens, Islamabad police should perhaps focus its energies on developing a plan on how their right to protest will be taken into account while respecting security concerns.

Meanwhile, at PTI, the editorial states: “Protesters should not be led to believe that they are marching to conquer Islamabad. The party has the right to organize and protest, but at the same time it must demonstrate that it is aware of its responsibility to ensure that its activities remain peaceful.

News International (November 19) focuses on the party's internal leadership and problems within the party: elderly and trusted senior leaders in hiding or behind bars; those at the forefront are new to the party and have mostly joined in the last two years, while those in the KP government are sometimes accused of having it both ways. The party is therefore facing a real leadership crisis due to Khan's imprisonment.

Kurram tragedy

In another instance of violence in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, on November 21, passenger vehicles were attacked by gunmen in Kurram district, killing 42 people. No group or organization has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. The media highlight the violence hitting this predominantly Shiite area and urge the government to take measures against terrorism.

The Nation (November 22) strongly believes that Pakistan's national security situation should be the government's priority: at present, terrorism poses the biggest threat to the country. It's not about the PTI, or the November 24 protest, or the smog hanging over cities, or the digital wars that divide our disinformation timelines. The time for political scores or demonstrations is over.

The Daily Times (November 22) also calls for initiatives from the government as concrete actions are needed to dismantle the networks that enable such violence. Appealing to the government for peace in Kurram, the editorial said, “Please take enhanced security measures for residents. Please organize better information sharing. Please listen to local communities. Please do something. Kurram deserves peace.

For a greener Pakistan

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government has announced a new energy vehicle policy that aims to promote green transportation, with the hope being that by 2030, 30 percent of all cars sold and 50 percent of all motorcycles and three-wheelers will be electric. Given the devastating smog in Lahore and other parts of Pakistan, as well as high oil imports, the move was hailed as a bold and ambitious step (Express Tribune, November 22) by the media. This will both contribute to a cleaner environment while reducing expenses.

Express Tribune (November 22) outlines EV challenges saying Pakistan's fiscal challenges, combined with the high cost of establishing and maintaining EV infrastructure, could strain resources public. In more precise terms, the editorial adds: In addition, the project to create 3,000 charging stations by 2030 is ambitious for a country struggling with chronic electricity shortages. Ensuring these stations are affordable and reliable will be key to consumer confidence and widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Dawn (November 22) discusses the issue from the perspective of car dealers, saying: “The policy has, unsurprisingly, upset established players in the local auto industry, who must be concerned that it could harm the sales of automobiles with which they manufacture. very little innovation for many years.

However, the bottom line is that powerful lobbies have too often succeeded in derailing even the best-intentioned plans to improve the lives of ordinary Pakistanis. [the government] must soon implement its policy.

