The rise of 4B following the re-election of Donald Trump





Last week, here in Seoul, I was trying to digest the aftermath of the election when I began to notice my American peers looking in that direction, looking for guidance from South Korea. On TikTok, sex, not dating, all defined in heterosexual terms. Good luck getting laid, especially in Florida! Because my girlfriends and I are part of the 4B movement, said an American TikToker. Why exactly are you going to continue to submit to a nation that literally doesn't care about you? » asked another, supported by an article on the fertility rate in South Korea. A Vanity Fair article was titled MAGA Has a Penis Obsession. 4B feminism is a logical answer.

In the United States, a Lysistrata-style political sex strike is unlikely to take off. But there haven't really been any in South Korea either. I wouldn't describe 4B as a movement or an ideology but rather as a feeling, a name for what many women do (or don't do), intentionally or not. The country has one of the lowest fertility rates in the world and the marriage rate has fallen by 40% over the past decade. Many heterosexual women, in their 20s to 50s, have shed the layers of bullshit that come with dating and reproduction: sexist guys, in-law drama, vacation rituals, dead-end job prospects. There is also the untenable cost of family housing and children's education in Seoul and other major cities. 4B is catchy and provocative, but it is also far too light to help us through this moment of crisis.

I first heard about 4B a few years ago, when I was reporting on the Korean version of the #MeToo movement. There was an atmosphere of outraged excitement at a feminist revival sparked by an accumulation of violence. In 2016, a man randomly murdered a young woman in Gangnam, a bustling and prosperous district of Seoul; pornographic spy camera networks proliferated; abortion was illegal; sexual harassment was common in schools and workplaces; the wage gap between men and women was extreme; marriage and pregnancy marked the end of most women's careers. The country had its first female president, Park Geun-hye, single and childless, but she was the corrupt and incompetent daughter of a former military dictator. Millions took part in street protests that led to his impeachment and the election of a liberal successor in 2017. Much smaller numbers of Koreans rallied regularly the following year to protest femicide , gender discrimination and other symptoms of patriarchy. . Women have given testimonies, undermining very famous men. Abortion has been decriminalized (although access is still limited). There was a boom in feminist books and the LGBTQ community became much more visible. Amid these sprawling changes, some radical feminists turned to the separatists of the 1970s, who had responded to the existing world by creating small worlds without men. Online, Koreans have coined the term 4B to describe and prescribe a rejection of sexist expectations. Even if people aren't 4B, they can choose 2B or 3B for themselves, sort of like an unspoken movement, Park Eun-hye, a twenty-two-year-old art student, told me last week. Because society is the way it is, people have ended up making this choice.

The conditions in which 4B began to evolve in the United States are both the same and particularly lamentable. It's 2017's pussy hat moment again, but worse. Donald Trump's re-election has understandably made women fearful about their protection from discrimination, their ability to have an abortion, and their physical safety. There's also a more atmospheric awareness that many men don't care that Trump, while he uniformly denies any wrongdoing, is a credibly accused rapist who has routinely denigrated women in a number of key states, for which fifty-five percent of the men voted. Trump, compared to 45 percent of women. Or how many men support the new ugly meme Your Body, My Choice. And now it appears that Trump is trying to fill his cabinet with men suspected of sexual misconduct: Pete Hegseth, his future nominee for secretary of defense, had paid to settle allegations that he trapped a woman against her will in a hotel room and allegedly sexually assaulted her. ; Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who could lead the Department of Health and Human Services, allegedly groped a woman he hired as a babysitter. Trump's pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, withdrew Thursday, after new reports emerged that he paid for sex, on multiple occasions, with a seventeen-year-old girl. (Hegseth and Gaetz deny the allegations.)

Shortly after the feminist rise in Korea, a backlash arrived. Men resisted criticism of patriarchal norms and accused feminists of reverse bias. After all, it is the men who are subjected to ungodly work schedules and compulsory military service. The minority of men sympathetic to the feminist cause felt excluded from the movement; some trans and queer people have done it too. I remember a serious student telling me how much he missed his friendships with the opposite sex. I wasn't sure what to make of his comments at the time, but the gender divide has apparently deepened. In 2022, conservative politician Yoon Suk-yeol used this cooling to his advantage, mobilizing millions of young male voters to win the presidential election, much like Trump in 2024. Yoon has since gutted the Ministry of Equality Gender and Family and refocused government efforts on population decline. He moved the office of the president to the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense. His entire term in office was marked by allegations of petty scams, tax cuts for the rich and attacks on the press and civil society.

Although the 4B credo remains marginal, the desire it embodies to distance oneself from men by renouncing the traditional creation of a family is clearly real and widespread. I do not consider it my place to judge what a woman does when it comes to sex, dating, marriage or procreation. I worry, however, about the broader social push for separation, to write off men (or women, or any other category of people) and call it a movement. I realize that to bring about change it is necessary for feminists to speak out, but I think we need to be careful not to go too far with hatred, Kim Si-won, a recent graduate of the University of Chicago, told me. university and aspiring filmmaker. I would like women and men to be able to live together without this kind of animosity. In Korea, as in the United States, there is a temptation to view the 4Rs as a substantive doctrine rather than a lifestyle choice. Yet there is no specific policy inherent to these refusals. It will take additional collective action to defend reproductive health care and the rights of low-wage and migrant workers, queer people, and survivors of sexual assault, among others threatened by Trump and his global allies.

A few days ago, at the National Assembly complex in Seoul, I attended a debate and press conference on a campaign to abolish the statute of limitations for incest crimes. A coalition of women's groups launched this effort in 2019, when the feminist movement was still very much in the news; progress has since slowed. I looked around at the forty people in the room, organizers, researchers, survivors, journalists, and realized that apart from a few videographers, there were no men there. 4B was not discussed, but the state of the women's movement, compared to ten or twenty years ago, was. If you were to ask me if gender awareness has improved, Jung Choon-saeng, a member of the National Assembly and a critic of Yoons' policies, told the audience: I would have to say that because of the Current negative reaction, in fact, has gotten worse.

This story was on my mind when I went to see a friend, an older feminist writer. She had never heard of 4B, but she wasn't surprised that a name had been given to such an obvious feeling. We talked about the transmission of second-wave feminist ideas from the United States to South Korea, and now back again. I looked at a few pamphlets from that era, including one from the Chicago Women's Liberation Union, published in 1972. It asserted the need for personal lifestyles of liberation, as well as a structural analysis of our society and its economic base – the personal made political. In certain circumstances, working with men is feasible, desirable and necessary to realize our vision, the authors say. Separatism as a political position is illusory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-lede/the-rise-of-4b-in-the-wake-of-donald-trumps-reelection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos