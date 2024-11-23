Maharashtra Assembly Elections: PM attacks Congress over Waqf, vote bank politics in victory speech





The Congress has passed laws to promote appeasement politics and the Waqf Board is an example of this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he attacked the party for its poor performance in the elections to the Maharashtra Assembly. PM Modi also said that the people of Maharashtra have overcome negative and dynastic politics and given another chance to good governance. “The Congress has passed laws to promote the politics of appeasement, and the Waqf Board is an example. There is no place for the Waqf Act in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress supported her to increase her vote bank,” PM Modi said. said. Prime Minister Modi's remarks came ahead of the winter session of Parliament, during which the government listed 16 bills, including the Bill amending the Waqf. The Joint Committee of both Houses is mandated to submit its report on the pending Bills in the Lok Sabha on the last day of the first week of the winter session. The Prime Minister made the remarks at BJP headquartersfollowing the NDA's massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. PM Modi also claimed that before Congress's rule ended in 2014, the party had handed over several properties near Delhi to the Waqf Board. “In its lust for power, the Congress family has destroyed the secular values ​​of the Constitution,” PM Modi said. The Waqf Amendment Bill proposes to rename the Waqf Act, 1995 as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act. It was introduced by the Center to reform the management of properties associated with mosques and Muslim endowments. While the Center describes the bill as a step towards greater transparency in the management of Waqf properties, Muslim organizations and opposition parties say it grants the government sweeping powers and poses a threat to community-owned properties. During his speech at the BJP headquarters, PM Modi accused the Gandhi family of spreading the “poison of casteism and division”. Reiterating his call for “ek hain to safe hain” (we are safe if we are united), he said it was the biggest message from Maharashtra after the Haryana polls and he had become the “ mahamantra” of the country. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Congress to come to power on its own, he said, calling the opposition party a parasite. The BJP-led NDA won the Maharashtra Assembly elections with a victory of over 230 seats. Of these, the BJP alone won an all-time high of 130 seats, surpassing the 2014 tally of 122. The Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), could win only 16, 20 and 10 seats respectively. The alliance won only 49 seats. Published by: Ashutosh Acharya Published on: November 23, 2024 Set

