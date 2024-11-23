



Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of “effectively standing with Hamas” by supporting the International Criminal Court's “patently absurd” decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Starmer was sidelined after defending the ICC following its announcement, with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper dodging a question about whether she would support Netanyahu's arrest if he entered the UK. Former shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry, who was dumped from a top job after Starmer's landslide victory on July 4, pressured the prime minister after claiming the UK was now “forced” to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister. In his weekly Daily Mail column, Johnson took a huge blow to his former sparring partner in the House of Commons. Johnson accuses Starmer of 'standing with Hamas' by supporting Netanyahu's arrest warrant GETTY He said: Instead of standing with Israel, Starmer is effectively standing with Hamas because he cowardly supported the International Criminal Court's (ICC) demand that Israel's leaders be indicted of war crimes. Johnson also wrote: All these sincere expressions of sympathy and promises to stand with Israel: it was all jokes, hypocrisy and chatter. » The former prime minister added: We treat them like Slobodan Milosevic and Ratko Mladic, the butchers of the Balkans, while this ICC affair is patently absurd. The Hague tribunal is designed for tyrants like Putin or Milosevic who have no chance of facing justice in their own country. The ICC is meant to supplement any potential failure of due process. Keir Starmer Pennsylvania Johnson's comments come after the prime minister's official spokesperson said the government respected the ICC and refused to rule out arresting Netanyahu. Downing Street instead said it respected the independence of the ICC. In its latest round of arrest warrants, the ICC also summoned Hamas commander Mohammed Deif and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. However, Israel said Deif was killed in an airstrike earlier this year. Johnson, who suggested earlier this year that Netanyahu had bugged Downing Street toilets, appeared to echo other senior Tories. Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel described the ICC's decision as “deeply concerning and provocative”. Boris Johnson Pennsylvania “This will do nothing to bring about the release of all hostages held and the delivery of much-needed aid to Gaza,” the senior conservative added. Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “The UK should not carry out this ridiculous arrest warrant from a politicized court which is itself mired in scandal. » “This latest decision will only fuel the growing perception that the ICC is a puppet court,” he added. “Ensuring Israel’s self-defense war with Hamas is absurd.” The United States, a non-ICC member and close ally of Israel, strongly rejected the court's decision, with President Joe Biden calling the arrest warrants “scandalous.” “Let me be clear once again: whatever the ICC may suggest, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas,” Biden said. Despite appearing to support the ICC, Number 10 claimed Starmer would continue to communicate with Netanyahu to secure a ceasefire in Gaza after the death toll in the strip passed 45,000 people.

