Exclusive. Chinese Ambassador comments on President Xi Jinping's visit to Morocco





This visit will bring new dynamics to the diversification and intensification of bilateral relations between the People's Republic of China and Morocco, while enriching our strategic partnership.said Li Changlin, Chinese ambassador to Rabat. He also stressed that his country supports the Kingdom in its efforts to preserve its stability and security. A solidarity between the two countries manifests itself when it comes to major vital fileshe added. The cultural aspect occupied a central place in the discussions between President Xi Jinping and Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, who welcomed the Chinese head of state at Casablanca airport, on the instructions of King Mohammed VI. The president and the crown prince reaffirmed their desire to increase cultural exchanges between the two nationscontinued the diplomat. He also revealed that Prince Moulay El Hassan expressed a great interest in the Chinese languageemphasizing the importance of strengthening cultural ties between Morocco and China. Discussions also focused on exploring new opportunities for bilateral cooperationwhich are already developing in key sectors, such as automobiles, renewable energies and textiles, detailed the ambassador. This visit by the Chinese president to Morocco illustrates, according to observers, the excellence of political and economic relations between the two countries, particularly since 2016, the date of the official visit of King Mohammed VI to Beijing. Read also: End of visit to Morocco by Chinese President Xi Jinping President Xi Jinping stayed in Casablanca after participating in the 31st edition of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit and the 2024 G20 Summit. It should be recalled that in January 2022, Morocco signed a cooperation plan with China for the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative, thus becoming the first country in North Africa to join this project. This dynamic was welcomed by the American media Al Monitorwho recently described Morocco as major destination for Chinese investment in infrastructure and technologya time when the Kingdom seeks to diversify its economic partnerships and consolidate its role as a strategic hub between Africa and Europe. Chinese investments in Morocco currently amount to around $56 million, adds the same source. Always according to Al MonitorChina became in 2022 Morocco's third largest trading partner and its first partner in Asia, with a total trade value reaching $7.6 billion. By Mohamed Chakir Alaoui And Yassine Mannan 11/23/2024 5:33 p.m.

