Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the biggest message from the polls





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leader JP Nadda arrive at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the Mahayuti alliance for Maharashtra's historic victory and warned those who, in pursuit of “opportunistic politics”, are losing sight of their core values. At the BJP headquarters in Delhi, where hundreds of supporters had arrived to celebrate Maharashtra's victory, Prime Minister Modi called the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance (MVA) something that had been sewn together at the last minute for reasons selfish. “The people of Maharashtra have put an end to the conspiracy hatched by the Congress and their friends. Maharashtra has delivered a verdict – ek hai toh on two is the mantra of India,” PM Modi said, hinting at the need for a stable and secure government, free from vested interests, pulling it in all directions. PM Modi said the Congress can no longer win elections alone and every time it loses, the party drags others down, referring to the Maharashtra figures. “Congress is all about family. No matter how hard a party member works, the family will take all the credit. Many elderly people have seen the old Congress. They will are looking for today,” PM Modi said. said. The Mahayuti or National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 236 of the 288 Assembly seats, while the MVA comprising the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party managed to get only 48 seats. In Jharkhand, however, the NDA was unable to penetrate the stronghold INDIA held by Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/maharashtra-election-results-2024-ek-hai-toh-safe-hai-says-pm-narendra-modi-in-swipe-at-defeated-alliance-mva-in-maharashtra-7089651 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

