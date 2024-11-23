Several cases against Imran Khan's wife for her alleged remarks on Saudi Arabia





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, right, and Bushra Bibi, his wife. Deposit. | Photo credit: AP

Several cases have been registered in Pakistan's Punjab province against Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, for allegedly speaking against Saudi Arabia, officials said here on Saturday (November 23, 2024).

At least four complaints were filed against Bushra Bibi under the Telegraph Act of 1885 and other citizen complaint provisions accusing him of inciting religious hatred, misleading the public and attacking a sister country , Saudi Arabia, officials said.

In a video statement, Bushra Bibi said Khan's problems began during his visit to Medina and he was seen exiting his plane without shoes.

She claimed that the then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa received calls after the incident. Soon after Khan's return, Bajwa started receiving calls Ye tum kya utha key laa aaye ho (who have you brought)? We are ending the sharia system in this country and you have brought in sharia promoters,” she said, referring to Khan’s September 2018 visit, in the video released Thursday.

Incarcerated in Adiala prison since last year, Khan, 72, however, defended his wife on Friday and said she had not mentioned Saudi Arabia at all in the video hours after the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa flayed Bushra Bibi for his comments.

These multiple cases were recorded in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Multan, Rajanpur and Muzaffarghar districts of Punjab after Prime Minister Sharif criticized Bushra Biwi on Friday.

As the controversy heated up the political atmosphere in the country, Sharif and many other leaders and ministers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) said strong action would be taken against those trying to sabotage Pakistani relations- Saudis.

The video was intended to motivate supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to join Sunday's protest in Islamabad, but instead sparked controversy due to the indirect reference to the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in its ouster from power.

Saudi Arabia and China have been two of Pakistan's biggest supporters, helping it overcome the economic crisis.

However, in the 9:27 min video, also available on PTI's official X account, Bushra Biwi did not name any country.

Besides defending his wife, Khan in a post on PTI's official X account, also claimed that the fall of his government was orchestrated by Bajwa and accused him of preventing investigations into the alleged plot.

Prime Minister Sharif, at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, warned that propaganda targeting Saudi Arabia was against the national interest.

A statement was issued yesterday that I believe there can be no greater enmity against Pakistan than spewing venom against the country which has never demanded anything in return and has always opened its doors to Pakistan, he said in an apparent reference to Bushra. Bibi's remarks.

General Bajwa was too quick to refute Bushra Bibi's claims and called his statement to the media a lie, questioning how a friendly country could interfere in Pakistan's internal affairs.

Defense Minister Asif Khawaja, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Information Minister Atta Tarar also criticized his remarks.

Not only the ruling party's coalition leaders, but Khan's wife's claims have also surprised PTI leaders who are now questioning the controversial statement, issued ahead of the party's rally on Sunday in Islamabad.

In an article on he walked barefoot in Medina.

Published – November 23, 2024 at 10:49 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/multiple-cases-registered-against-imran-khans-wife-for-her-alleged-remarks-on-saudi-arabia/article68903383.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos