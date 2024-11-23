When asked if he was optimistic about Luthfi-Yasin's victory, Jokowi: his name is trying to be optimistic









Semarang – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) attended a group prayer activity in Simpang Lima Semarang. When asked about the potential victory of Central Java Deputy Governor-Cawagub Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, he responded optimistically. The joint prayer event for Central Java was held on the last day of the campaign. Candidate number 2, Luthfi-Yasin, as well as the ulama and leaders of political parties prayed together, in the presence of thousands of faithful. Jokowi was not previously scheduled and his face was not displayed on the event banner. He came wearing a white shirt. Jokowi said that on the last day of the campaign, Ahmad Luthfi and Gus Yasin made efforts and closed with a joint prayer. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “This is the last day after Pak Luthfi-Gus Yasin and the team made efforts and tried to end with prayer because whatever God's will is,” Jokowi said after the event on Saturday ( 23/11/2024). Asked about optimism over Luthfi-Yasin's victory in estimated winning percentage, Jokowi said he would look at the will of the people. Confirmation will take place on Wednesday (11/27), voting day. “The numbers are what the will of the people is. We will see on Wednesday afternoon. The name of making an effort is to be optimistic, the name of working is to be optimistic. Concerning the figures, we will see what it looks like on Wednesday afternoon,” Jokowi stressed. Jokowi also advised the public to remain calm on the quiet day before voting day for the simultaneous regional elections on Wednesday (11/27). He also said he would vote Solo. “It’s a calm day, yes, it’s calm. Vote in Solo,” Jokowi said. Meanwhile, Luthfi expressed his thanks to Jokowi who accompanied Luthfi-Yasin in a number of activities. Before going to Semarang, Jokowi also accompanied Luthfi-Yasin to Boyolali. “I greet Mr. Jokowi because today he never tires of accompanying us to greet people,” Luthfi said. Asked about his activities during the quiet period of regional elections, Luthfi admitted that he would simply stay at home in Solo. He will clean up before voting day. “Mainly at home, I do the cleaning,” Luthfi said. (help/help)

