'Ek hai toh safe hai is now India's slogan': PM Modi on Maharashtra poll results | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the landslide victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra assembly elections. After Haryana, Maharashtra also sent an 'ek hain toh safe hain' message. This has become a 'mahamantra for the country', the Prime Minister said during his speech at the BJP headquarters, Today we are gathered here to celebrate another historic victory. In Maharashtra, development and good governance have won today. In Maharashtra, truthful communal justice won today, the Prime Minister added. ALSO READ: PM Modi on Maharashtra election result: victory for development and good governance Today, negative politics and dynasty politics have lost in Maharashtra, he said in his address to BJP workers. The people of Maharashtra have taught a lesson and punished those who are fighting elections in the name of caste, religion, language and region, he said. Assembly Election Results 2024 Live Updates Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda during the celebration of the party's victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and multiple polls, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI) The country only wants development: PM Modi During his speech, the Prime Minister thanked the NDA workers in the state. I would also like to express my gratitude to Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. All recent results show that the country now only wants development. I bow to the citizens of India, Modi said. ALSO READ: Maharashtra results close shops of fake Constitution sympathizers: Amit Shah The land of legends like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule, Baba Ambedkar and Bal Thackeray has broken records this time. No party or pre-election alliance has been able to achieve such a significant victory in the last 50 years, he said. This result is a mark of the BJP’s “model of governance”. The BJP alone had far more seats than the Congress and its alliance partners combined, the Prime Minister said. ALSO READ: RSS plays key role in big victory of BJP-led Mahayutis in Maharashtra Maharashtra is the 6th state to vote for the BJP in 3 consecutive elections. In Goa, Chattisgarh and Bihar – NDA received public mandate 3 times in a row, PM Modi said. The mandate that the people of Maharashtra issued today will serve as an example to the rest of the country, he added. BJP workers will work hard to move Jharkhand forward: PM Modi Prime Minister Modi also spoke on Jharkhand, where the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance retained power. I also bow to the people of Jharkhand. We will now work even more vigorously for the development of the State. And every BJP worker will work hard to take the state forward, he said.

