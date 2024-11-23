Islamabad sealed ahead of Imran Khan's PTI party protest





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities have closed national roads and highways across the country ahead of a protest rally in Islamabad planned for Sunday by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. The PTI protest is mainly aimed at putting pressure on the government to end Imran's incarceration for over a year based on what his party claims are politically motivated allegations. Furthermore, the party wants to denounce the manipulation of the February 8 general elections and demand measures to protect judicial independence, which it says has been compromised by the 26th constitutional amendment. The government denies this. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration vowed to suppress the PTI power show with full force and warned of arrests if anyone came to join the protest. The government deployed security forces, imposed a sweeping ban on rallies, blocked all roads with shipping containers in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and launched a crackdown on party leaders and workers opposition in order to put an end to the demonstration. According to police, 6,325 opposition party agents were killed. Islamabad Police, along with 21,500 personnel from other forces, 5,000 Rangers (paramilitary forces), 5,500 personnel from the Frontier Constabulary (FC), 9,000 Punjab police and 2,000 Sindh police have been deployed to prevent PTI protesters from entering the capital. Regarding the closure of Islamabad and the blocking of major highways and highways, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif described these actions as the lesser evil, arguing that allowing protesters to enter the capital could lead to even greater devastation. However, PTI CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the country's northwest, Ali Amin Gandapur, reiterated the call for all Pakistanis to join the protest. It is imperative for us to leave our homes to protest against the illegal incarceration of Imran Khan, he proclaimed in a video message. We all must reach Islamabad and not leave until our demands are met, he continued, asserting that the PTI wanted Khan's release as well as the return of his mandate in the last general elections, which , according to the party, had been rigged to keep it out of power. the call to protest comes from Imran Khan, we will not return until our demands are met, he promised. Earlier this year, Pakistan's parliament passed a law regulating public protests in the capital, including designated protest zones and specific times for gatherings. According to the law, offenders face a prison sentence of up to three years for unlawful assembly and up to 10 years for repeat offenses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/islamabad-sealed-ahead-of-imran-khans-party-pti-protest/articleshow/115608829.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos