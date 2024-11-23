Jokowi just sent greetings to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's grand campaign





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, did not attend the grand campaign for the number 1 candidate of DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ridwan Kamil-Suswono in Banteng Square, Central Jakarta, Saturday (11/23/2024). Jokowi reportedly only sent his greetings to Ridwan Kamil-Suswono and the supporters who attended the grand campaign. “Greetings from Pak Jokowi,” said RK-Suswono team president Ahmad Riza Patria during the big campaign briefing on Saturday afternoon. Also read: Prabowo, Jokowi and SBY did not participate in Ridwan Kamil-Suswono's major campaign Riza added that Jokowi chose to attend the grand campaign for the number 2 candidate for Central Java deputy governor, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen. “Today, coincidentally, there are also campaign activities in Central Java,” said Riza. Jokowi's absence was replaced by several volunteer organizations of Jokowi and Gibran. Members of both volunteer organizations reportedly attended the big RK-Suswono campaign event, joining Prabowo volunteers. “Volunteers from Pak Prabowo and several volunteers from Mr. Jokowi were present, as were volunteers from Mas Gibran,” Riza said. It is known that before the big campaign, Jokowi attended two activities of Ridwan Kamil during the campaign in Jakarta. This is considered sufficient evidence of support. Also read: Hasto: Jokowi's vote in regional elections is the same as that of a street vendor “We are grateful that Mr. Jokowi did this approve and attended several activities of Bang Ridwan Kamil and Mas Suswono in DKI Jakarta,” said Riza. It is known, The great campaign of Ridwan Kamil-Suswono held at Banteng Square, Central Jakarta, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. WIB. This is the last campaign of the three pairs of candidates, Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, Dharma Pongrekun-Kun Wardana and Pramono Rano, before entering a calm period starting tomorrow and which will last for the next three days.

Listen latest news And featured news we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://megapolitan.kompas.com/read/2024/11/23/17250481/jokowi-hanya-titip-salam-untuk-kampanye-akbar-ridwan-kamil-suswono The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos