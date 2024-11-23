Donald Trump was invited to visit Great Britain… by Red Wall curator Ben Houchen





DONALD Trump has been invited to visit Britain – by Red Wall curator Ben Houchen. The mayor of Tees Valley has written to the US president to welcome his superb political comeback and invite him to the North East. 1 President-elect Donald Trump invited to visit northeast England Credit: AP He takes precedence over Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who has yet to formally invite Mr Trump to the UK. In the letter, seen by The Sun on Sunday, Mr Houchen offers his sincere congratulations on your recent election victory – one of, if not the greatest political comeback in US history. It also welcomes Mr. Trump's commitment to strengthening communities that have been neglected by previous administrations and giving voice to those who are not heard. And he draws a comparison between Teesside, in the north-east of England, and the American Rust Belt which gave Trump a landslide victory. He said: We in the Tees Valley are at the heart of the real economy. Detached from London and in need of investment, the region I represent is at the heart of the UK Government's Northern Powerhouse programme. We apply the same principles as you in the Rust Belt states. In conclusion, Mr. Houchen adds: Congratulations once again, Mr. President. Please know that you have many admirers here and we hope that this term will bring even greater success and opportunity to the American people and to the special relationships between our great nations. The prime minister is expected to invite Mr Trump for a state visit next year, once he officially succeeds Joe Biden as US president.

