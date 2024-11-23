No place for Waqf law in Constitution: PM Modi accuses Congress of appeasement policy





Last update: November 23, 2024, 10:00 p.m. IST Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the Congress had tried to give “death penalty” to “real secularism”. PM Modi said Maharashtra's victory broke all old records. (Photo: YouTube/BJP) Accusing the Congress of appeasement politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was no place for the Waqf Act in the constitution, paving the way for a stormy winter session of Parliament as the government would introduce the Waqf Amendment Bill. Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, the Prime Minister said the Congress had tried to give death penalty “to real secularism”. Congress passed appeasement laws. He didn't even care about SC. An example is the Waqf Board. In 2014, these people, while vacating many properties near Delhi, were handed over to the Waqf Board. There is no place for Waqf law in the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Congress did it to increase its vote bank. The Congress has tried to give death sentence to true secularism,” Modi said. #WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress has passed appeasement laws. They didn't even care about the Supreme Court's order. An example of this is the Waqf Board. The people of Delhi will be surprised. The situation was that before leaving the government in 2014, these pic.twitter.com/f7uc3WEePu ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024 The Prime Minister's remarks came ahead of the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 25. Amid opposition protests, the bill, which aims to streamline the work of Waqf boards and ensure effective management of Waqf properties, was referred to a joint parliamentary committee. (JPC) during the last monsoon session. The government has already listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passage in the winter session after the presentation of the joint committee report in the Lok Sabha.” The Prime Minister also accused the Congress and its allies of trying to build a wall between Kashmir and the rest of India by talking about the return of Article 370. He said the victory of the alliance led by the BJP is showing that people will not let this happen. The Congress again tried to build a 370 wall in Kashmir. Maharashtra has categorically said Ye nahin chalega (This will not work),” he said. Modi said the sentiment of Ek hain toh safe hain “taught a lesson to those who push people to fight in the name of caste, religion, language and region. It punished them. Tribals, OBCs, Dalits, all sections of the society voted for BJP-NDA This is a major blow to the thinking of the entire ecosystem of the Congress and the INDI alliance, which was running an agenda. aimed at dividing the society,” he said. Election news No place for Waqf law in Constitution: PM Modi accuses Congress of appeasement policy

