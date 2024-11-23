Giving long-range missiles to Ukraine and allowing their use in Russia is lighting a fuse that, if blown, could lead to a wider conflagration.

New Delhi: The provision of long-range missiles by the United States to the kyiv regime is like giving gasoline to a confirmed arsonist. The Biden administration has been made up since 2017 of regime change aficionados, whose disastrous record is visible in what happened in countries like Libya and Syria, not to mention Iraq, the war waged by President George W. Bush against Saddam after the dictator rendered himself defenseless by abandoning his stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction following his defeat in Kuwait. Clearly, Saddam posed a threat to the region and needed to be eliminated, but not in the way he did, that is, by replacing his regime with a group of American citizens, that too in conjunction with the former colonial power, Great Britain. Rather than show the magnanimity shown by the Allies towards all but a few members of the Nazi Party in Germany after World War II, members of the Ba'ath Party (many of whom had joined the party in order to protect their careers and families ) were dismissed from their positions. from their posts, including the entire Iraqi army after Desert Storm. The result was administrative collapse in Iraq.

The invasion and occupation of Iraq by the United States and the United Kingdom in 2003 was followed by chaos and increasing violence, during which countless innocent Iraqis lost their fortunes and their lives. Under Saddam Hussein, despite claims to the contrary by American and British officials, al-Qaeda had been eradicated, as had the Wahhabis and Khomeinists. During the US-British occupation, Al-Qaeda and elements of ISIS arose, wreaking havoc and at one point even controlling more than a third of Iraq. Khomeini's supporters grew, and to this day the mullahs' regime in Iran has determining power over government policy in Iraq. Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden were both supporters of the invasion of Iraq and its aftermath. Later, their disastrous expertise in regime change was put to good use in Libya and Syria, with results every bit as flawed as those seen in Afghanistan since 2001, a series of mistakes made by Republican and Democratic administrations that saw the return of the Taliban to power. in Kabul in 2021, courtesy of President Biden. In Syria, efforts were made in 2011 by Hillary Clinton, supported by Biden, to eliminate Bashar al-Assad, supported by Russia and Iran. Part of Syria was liberated by US and allied forces, and this is where Al Qaeda and ISIS arose. In 2011, individuals close to the Damascus government sought peace with the United States, offering in exchange an end to their support for Hamas and Hezbollah. These efforts were dismissed as evidence that the Assad regime was in its death throes. Instead, it still controls almost the entire country, with only the US-backed liberated zone harboring extremist elements. Meanwhile, Syria's support for Hamas and Hezbollah continued, now that Damascus had become dependent on the mullahs' regime in Tehran for its survival.

None of these Clinton-Biden follies can match, in terms of the scale of potential consequences, the mistakes made in Ukraine. In 2014, a pro-Russia president was replaced through street violence by a Russphobe, Petro Poroshenko. In retaliation, Putin annexed parts of Lugansk and Donetsk, as well as the Crimean peninsula. After the inhabitants of these Russian-speaking enclaves suffered almost daily artillery fire and bombings, Putin sent Russian forces to Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Under pressure from President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a peace offer made in April by Vladimir Putin to Volodymyr Zelenskyy was rejected by the latter. Since then, the carnage on both sides has been enormous, with NATO helping Ukraine and China more covertly helping the Russian Federation. After abandoning the April 2022 offer of a ceasefire that would maintain the status quo, Zelensky saw more land come under Russian control and the decimation of his forces. The morale of the Ukrainian people is low and the risk of another Maidan revolt, this time against Zelensky, is increasing.

Giving long-range missiles to Ukraine and allowing their use in Russia is tantamount to lighting a fuse that, if ignited, could lead to a wider conflagration already labeled World War III. Since the start of the Ukraine crisis in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for a ceasefire that would save the world from the risk of the war in Ukraine spreading beyond its borders. During the remainder of Biden's term, until January 20, 2025, when Trump takes charge, Putin is likely to intensify his attacks on Ukraine and, if military needs dictate, elsewhere as well. Once Trump is in charge, if not sooner (provided the folly of their actions is realized by the Biden administration), only Prime Minister Modi has the capacity to negotiate an end to the conflict. The White House must ask Modi to do this before the war in Ukraine escalates into what Donald J. Trump Jr fears: the start of World War III during Biden's remaining term.