President-elect Donald Trump threw a curve ball to pro-business conservatives on Friday by announcing that Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon would be his choice to become the next secretary of the Department of Labor.

A favorite of Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, Chavez-DeRemer is considered one of the most pro-worker Republicans in Washington and one of the few Republican members of Congress to co-sponsor the Labor Rights Protection Act. Organization (PRO), legislation stuck in committee that would gut right-to-work laws in nearly 30 states and make it easier for workers to unionize. Its companion bill in the Senate was introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, the staunch progressive from Vermont.

Loris' strong support from the business and labor communities will ensure that the Department of Labor can unite Americans from all walks of life behind our agenda for unprecedented national success – Making America Richer, Richer , stronger and more prosperous than ever! Trump said in a statement.

O'Brien praised the choice Friday night and said in an article on

He also took something of a victory lap, following his controversial decision to speak at the Republican National Convention this summer and his unions' decision not to support the presidential race.

Nearly a year ago, you joined us for a (Teamsters) roundtable and committed to listening to workers and finding common ground to protect and respect workers in America, OBrien said about Trump. You put words into action. Now let's raise wages and improve working conditions across the country.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, a Democrat whose vote could be crucial to confirming Trump's nominee, touted Chavez-DeRemer's record.

As the original author of the PRO Act, I am pleased to see that Rep. Chavez-DeRemer is a co-sponsor of the bill I authored with Rep. (Bobby) Scott, Murray said in a statement. I look forward to carefully evaluating Rep. Chavez-DeRemers’ qualifications prior to her hearing and a thorough selection process.

Chavez-DeRemer lost his reelection bid to Oregon's 5th District earlier this month.

She was first elected to the House in 2022, helping Republican women set a congressional record at the time and becoming one of the first two Latinas to represent Oregon. A former mayor of Happy Valley, a Portland suburb, she and her husband founded an anesthesia management company.

The Department of Labor oversees, among other things, worker protection programs, enforces labor standards, and enforces overtime laws. Under the new Trump administration, the agency is still expected to adopt a more business-friendly agenda, but the president-elect's choice to lead it has already drawn angry reactions from conservative groups like Americans for Prosperity.

AFP Vice President for Government Affairs Akash Chougule was one of the most prominent conservative voices to condemn the nomination and urge Senate Republicans to strengthen it.

Trump's record on labor policy was so strong and he didn't address a single labor issue, but he still improved with union voters, Chougule posted on X. He completely undid that and undermined his own agenda and movement by choosing a teachers union hack for the Labor Party. The Senate GOP is expected to reject this nomination.

Chavez-DeRemer could enjoy broad support among Democrats and unions generally aligned with the party.

The National Education Association, the nation's largest teachers union, immediately showed its support for Chavez-Deremer.

During her time in Congress, Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted against defunding the Department of Education, against school vouchers, and against cuts to education funding. She co-sponsored the Public Service Freedom to Bargain Act, the PRO Act and other pro-student, public school and worker legislation, NEA President Becky Pringle said in a statement, adding that Chavez-DeRemers' profile contrasts sharply with that of Chavez-DeRemers. Donald Trump's anti-worker and anti-union record.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who had expressed support earlier in the week, also welcomed the decision.

It is significant that the pre-elect nominated Rep. Chavez-DeRemer for the Labor Party. His record suggests real support for workers and their right to unionize, Weingarten said on

President Joe Biden's Labor Department was initially led by Marty Walsh, a former union boss and mayor of Boston. Julie Su, a civil rights attorney, has served as the department's acting secretary since Walsh left in 2023 to take a role with the National Hockey League Players' Association.

During Trump's first term, Alexander Acosta served as Secretary of Labor for the first two years. He was nominated when Trump's top pick, Andy Puzder, then CEO of the company that owns the Hardees and Carls Jr. fast food chains, withdrew his nomination after facing challenges to his confirmation in the Senate.

Acosta, a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, resigned after coming under criticism for his role in negotiating the 2008 plea deal with Jeffrey Epstein as the U.S. attorney in Miami. Acosta was replaced as Labor secretary by Eugene Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who served for the remainder of Trump's first term.

This story has been updated with additional details.

