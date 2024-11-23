Balancing economic development and cultural preservation





By Lvaro Alfaro Guiyang, China, November 23 (EFE).– Tourism has become a key tool for reducing poverty in China's mountainous Guizhou province. However, the province faces a delicate challenge: reconciling economic development and preserving its cultural and ecological authenticity in the face of a growing number of travelers. Spanning an area similar to Uruguay, Guizhou is home to 38 million people and is known for its rugged terrain, with mountains and hills covering 92.5 percent of the province. Topography has long hampered the economic progress of poor provinces. In 2023, Guizhou ranked as the fourth lowest among Chinese provinces in terms of per capita income, with residents earning an average of 54,236 yuan ($7,490). Poverty reduction through tourism Over the past decade, tourism has become the cornerstone of China's poverty eradication strategy, led by President Xi Jinping. The initiative has gained momentum in Guizhou due to its stunning natural beauty, including Huangguoshu Falls, China's largest waterfall, and the 400km-long Shuanghedong Cave. The province's rich cultural tapestry, comprising 17 ethnic minorities such as the Miao and Dong, with unique architecture, festivals and traditions, further attracts visitors. In 2023, Guizhou recorded nearly 1.3 million visits, with tourism lifting nearly 900,000 people out of poverty by the end of 2019, according to official data. The sector has injected a lot of energy into the local economy, Chen Benrong, director of the Provincial Government Information Office, told EFE. The cost of marketing However, the influx of tourists has significantly transformed local life. Many residents have abandoned traditional practices such as agriculture, hunting and fishing to pursue tourism-related roles as guides, artisans or artists. Tourism has brought prosperity, but at the expense of some traditions, said researcher Tai-Chee Wong, adding that the commercialization of cultural practices has diluted authenticity. Some visitors share this sentiment, with a couple from Canton remarking that everything is beautiful, but sometimes it seems too commercial. Wang, a decade-long veteran of Guizhou's tourism industry who preferred to use a pseudonym, acknowledged the compromise. If an area is not commercialized, there will be no one to visit it. No matter how well the culture is preserved in its original state, it will not be known,” he told EFE. Chen said the destruction of culture due to excessive tourism was a global problem since members of ethnic minority groups also aspire to a modern life. Wang said that while commercialization has “undoubtedly” helped people living near scenic spots move out of poverty, it is “not necessarily positive for cultural development or ecological conservation.” “When a place is not commercialized, it can persist for decades or even centuries,” the worker said, warning that mass tourism “can cause a destination to lose value in just a few decades . “Efforts to address this include promoting less crowded, more authentic experiences, which some agencies have begun to embrace. Preserving cultural heritage Despite marketing challenges, locals strive to maintain their traditions. In the village of Benzhai, known for its stone houses, performer Zhu they help to preserve tradition. We try with all our might to transmit art. It doesn't matter whether they do it well or badly in the future; the important thing is that it is passed on to the next generation. EFE aa-ssk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://efe.com/en/other-news/2024-11-23/tourism-vs-tradition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos