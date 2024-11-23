Erdogan hails 'courageous' ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant





The Turkish president called on ICC member states to implement arrest warrants and urged Western countries to uphold their commitments to international law and human rights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a plenary session of the UN COP29 Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (P.A.) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed his strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Security Minister Yoav Gallant. The arrest warrants, announced Thursday, accuse the leaders of crimes against humanity and war crimes in connection with the ongoing genocide in Gaza. Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, Erdogan hailed the ICC decision as an important step for global justice. “We support the arrest warrant. We consider it important that this courageous decision be implemented by all member countries of the agreement in order to renew humanity's confidence in the international system,” he said. he declared. Calls for global action Erdogan called on ICC member states to implement arrest warrants and urged Western countries to uphold their commitments to international law and human rights. “It is imperative that Western countries, which for years have taught the world lessons in law, justice and human rights, keep their promises at this stage,” he added. Although Turkey is not a signatory to the ICC, Erdogan is an open critic of “Israel”, particularly since the escalation of its genocidal campaign against Gaza in October 2023. The war has drawn widespread condemnation and international scrutiny of overuse to the force and civilians. victims. Erdogan has vowed to hold Netanyahu accountable for atrocities in the Palestinian territories, vowing to bring the Israeli leader to justice. Read more: Erdogan urges Islamic world to unite against Israeli aggression Turkey pushes for accountability This month, Turkey, alongside 52 other countries, submitted a joint letter to the United Nations calling for an immediate halt to arms sales and deliveries to “Israel.” Signatories to the letter include major countries such as Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia, as well as two influential international organizations: the Arab League and the Organization for Cooperation Islamic. “We must repeat at every opportunity that selling weapons to Israel means participating in its genocide,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a press conference on November 3, announcing the delivery of the letter. Erdogan's administration has increasingly positioned itself as a staunch defender of Palestinian rights, with the president consistently condemning “Israel's” actions as violations of international law and calling for accountability on the world stage. Read more: “We cut off trade, ties with Israel, period,” says Erdogan

