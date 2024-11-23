Jokowi optimistic about Luthfi-Yasin winning Central Java gubernatorial election





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, SEMARANG — The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is optimistic that the couple running for governor-deputy governor of Central Java (Central Java) number 2, Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen, will win Central Java gubernatorial election 2024. Jokowi conveyed this after attending the “Prayer for Central Java” event organized by the Luthfi-Yasin team at Pancasila Simpang Lima Square, Semarang City, Saturday (11/23/2024). “What we call effort must be optimistic. What we call work must be optimistic. Regarding the numbers, we will see what it will be on Wednesday (11/27/2024) afternoon,” Jokowi told the media team asked about their optimism about the victory of the Luthfi-Yasin couple. Jokowi was reluctant to speculate on the percentage of votes the Luthfi-Yasin pair would win in Central Java's gubernatorial elections in 2024. “It is the will of the people. We will see,” he said. Meanwhile, Ahmad Luthfi hopes Central Java regional election 2024 can be peaceful. Confirming Jokowi's statement, Luthfi expressed optimism that he would win the Central Java gubernatorial election in 2024. “Everyone is optimistic. By winning the regional elections, the people win . Because the voice of the people is the voice of God,” Luthfi said. Jokowi's presence at the Prayer for Central Java event organized by the Luthfi-Yasin team at Pancasila Simpang Lima Square, Semarang City, was warmly received by the audience. They cheered the name of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Jokowi responded by waving his hands from the stage. According to Republika monitoring, upon arrival, Jokowi was accompanied by a number of personalities, including PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan, PAN General Secretary Eko Patrio, and the party's DPD Chairman Gerindra of Central Java, Sudaryono. In the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial elections, Jokowi expressed open support for the Luthfi-Yasin pair. Jokowi also became the highlight of the Luthfi-Yasin campaign in several areas of Central Java, such as Brebes, Tegal, Banyumas, Grobogan, Blora, Klaten and Karanganyar. Jokowi revealed that there were at least two reasons why he supported Luthfi-Yasin in the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election. He revealed that the first reason for supporting Luthfi-Yasin was that the couple was expected to be able to continue the performance achieved. by the previous government. “I am sure that both of them will be able to continue what was done by the last government,” Jokowi said after participating in the Luthfi-Yasin campaign parade in Grobogan Regency last Sunday (11/17/2024). He added that the second reason for supporting Luthfi-Yasin was that both men were seen as capable of working together with the current government. “It can have strong synergy with Mr. Prabowo Subianto’s government,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, the Central Java population's acceptance of the Luthfi-Yasin couple was also extraordinary. In the 2024 Central Java gubernatorial election, Luthfi-Yasin will face PDIP-backed duo Andika Perkasa-Hendrar Prihadi. (Kamran Dikarma)

