The Biden administration assumed that Putin would hold the fire until Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025. They could soon be proven wrong.

After being knocked out of the U.S. presidential race in July, President Biden appears to have lost the motivation to pursue a job that, in many ways, is as demanding as it is powerful. So he may have only nodded when the many Russophobes within his administration demanded formal authorization to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin had warned would happen. would cross a red line that he would not ignore. Russophobes are bitterly disappointed that, despite strenuous efforts, the Russian Federation remains united. Worse still, Putin continues to rule the Kremlin. It is not wrong that they believe that it is Putin who, since coming to power at the beginning of the last century, has been the architect of the recovery of the Russian Federation from the abyss of a failed state. bankrupt and dismembered. Boris Yeltsin did an excellent job of bringing about such a catastrophe, and if he had continued to play a leading role in the Kremlin for a few more years, Russophobes in Washington are convinced that they could have succeeded in dismembering the Federation from Russia. After all, the division of a large state into smaller, more malleable entities was an essential part of the policy of countries which considered that the formal end of European empires should be followed by another method of achieving the same level of control over former vassal states. When Putin began to use the same tactic in the case of countries that stepped on Russia's toes, they intensified their efforts to make him lose his post as President of the Russian Federation. In 2014, when Russophobes in Washington toppled a Russophile president through street violence and replaced him with a Russophobe, Putin effectively annexed parts of Lugansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, and took formal control of Crimea. He was clearly no Yeltsin, and yet his repeated warnings that escalation was certain if NATO provided Ukraine with long-range missiles to strike deeper into Russia were ignored.

The Biden administration may have relied on Beijing to hold Putin back. After all, officials there had privately assured them that Putin would not respond in the manner he threatened when the US administration continued to step up its support for Ukraine. So, this time too, they expected a quiet response when they sent long-range missiles for use deep inside Russia by Ukraine. Instead, Putin wasted no time in sending a nuclear-capable missile with a MIRV warhead to strike, for the first time since the start of Cold War 1.0. These were the same officials in Beijing who told them, after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, that when Putin met with Xi just days before such an attack, there would be no hint of imminent action. had been given by the first to the second. Since then, although China under Xi has been about the sole beneficiary of the war, Russophobes on both sides of the North Atlantic have repeatedly claimed that Xi will hold Putin back and tell him to end the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. kyiv claims that for the first time a missile with MIRV capabilities was launched in Ukraine. Today, Putin publicly declared that the war now directly involves NATO, which must worry the populations of the member states of this alliance. Another hypothesis put forward by the Biden administration was that Putin would hold his fire until Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025. They could soon be proven wrong. Rather than hold his fire, Putin will likely pull out all the stops before Biden leaves office. As a result, the Ukrainian people would suffer even more than has been the case since Zelensky declined Putin's ceasefire offer in April 2022. Had he accepted, he would not have lost 40 % more area than had already been taken since. 2014 against Russia, with more such losses to come. As this columnist pointed out from the start of the conflict in 2022, given the disparity in size and strength between the two sides, there was no way Ukraine could retake territories lost since 2014. Try telling that to the Russophobes in Washington and apparently London, which are still using Ukraine in a project that has only succeeded in expanding the Russian military machine and bringing Moscow closer to Beijing like at no other time in the history of relations Sino-Russians. Apparently in London too, as there are reports that long-range British missiles have also been used by Ukraine, something not expected now that a Labor government is in power in Whitehall. Ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have found like-minded people within the Labor Party. The new President Trump has been right all along: the best thing to do about Ukraine (and for Ukraine) would be to end the war and prevent Ukraine from joining NATO. Meanwhile, bigger and bigger fires are being started by Biden ahead of Trump's return to the White House. By giving Ukraine long-range missiles and authorizing their use, the consequences could define the Biden presidency.