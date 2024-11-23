Turkish prosecutors investigate two journalists under disinformation law

stanbul prosecutors have opened an investigation against two journalists accused of spreading disinformation due to their comments on forced violenceresignationthree deputies from a far-right political party, Turkish minute reported Friday.

Journalists Fatih Altayl and Smail Saymaz are the subject of an investigation by the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office under what is commonly called the law on disinformation, promulgated at the end of 2022 despite outrage rights groups. The law criminalizes the dissemination of false or misleading information and provides prison sentences of one to three years.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that Altayl was under investigation because of his comments in a post he wrote Thursday on his personal website in which he shared some details about the resignation of three deputies from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). amid allegations that they were involved in smuggling gold from the UAE to Turkey.

A senior MHP official, Vice President Semih Yaln, announced on Wednesday an investigation within the party and that their resignation letters were accepted.

Yaln did not explain why the MPs were asked to resign or what the accusations against the lawmakers are. However, it was reported that the MPs would be accused of abusing their privileges to import cheap gold from Dubai and collect commissions for these transactions.

Altay claimed in its article that Erdoan presented allegations regarding the three MHP lawmakers to party leader Devlet Baheli during their last meeting on November 14 in Ankara. At first, he said, Baheli expressed disbelief at the allegations and defended the lawmakers. He was later convinced when Erdoan showed him video footage that allegedly proved the lawmakers' involvement in gold smuggling, Altayl wrote.

The Anti-Disinformation Center of the President's Communications Directorate immediately denied Altayl's allegations about X on Thursday, without mentioning his name.

There is no question that our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoan, showed images during his meeting with MHP Chairman Devlet Baheli, as claimed by the counter-disinformation centers, calling not to give credit baseless claims aimed at manipulating public opinion.

Saymaz also commented on the resignations and allegations regarding MHP lawmakers' involvement in gold smuggling during a broadcast on pro-opposition Halk TV the same day.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation against the journalists was opened due to their remarks that Erdoan had shown Baheli video footage of the three MHP deputies, recalling that this claim was confirmed as inaccurate by the center anti-disinformation.

Saymaz criticized launching an investigation into him and Altayl rather than the three lawmakers who resigned.

He said on journalists but lawmakers who may have been involved in gold smuggling should be investigated.

To the surprise of many, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun told reporters on Thursday that no legal investigation was underway against the three MPs who resigned from the MHP.

Altayl adopted a calmer tone, telling X that there was no need to make a fuss over the investigation launched against him and his colleague Saymaz.

There are constant investigations, lawsuits and complaints against me and us. This is a normal and familiar situation. There is nothing to exaggerate, Altayl tweeted.

Furthermore, the vice-president of the MHP, Smail Zdemir, announced Friday on X that his party was filing criminal complaints against the two journalists, accused of spreading disinformation due to their comments on the three MHP deputies who resigned from the party.

Dozens of journalists have been tried and convicted under the disinformation law since its adoption in October 2022. The law has drawn widespread criticism as a draconian measure targeting freedom of expression and independent journalists. It increases the penalty by half for offenders who hide their identity or act on behalf of an organization.

Rights groups regularly accuse the Turkish government of trying to keep the press under control by imprisoning journalists, eliminating media outlets, overseeing the purchase of media brands by pro-government conglomerates and using regulatory authorities to exert financial pressure, especially since President Erdoan survived the failure of the operation. putsch in 2016.

Turkey, which has suffered from a poor press freedom record for years, ranks 158th among the 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on May 3 on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.