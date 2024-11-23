Maruarar Sirait challenges PDIP-Anies in strong fight against Jokowi-Prabowo in Jakarta regional elections





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Politkus Gerindra Maruarar Sirait mentioned PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) and Anies Baswedan during his speech during the major campaign of the DKI Jakarta governor and deputy governor candidate duo Ridwan Kamil – Suswono (RIDO). Maruarar or colloquially called Ara said that only RIDO is fully supported by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He then compared Pramono Anung – Rano Karno who was supported by PDIP and Anies Baswedan. “We see that the PDI Perjuangan or Anies, or Ridwan Kamil, who are supported by Jokowi and Prabowo, are stronger. Let's see and see, shall we? ” he said during the RIDO grand campaign in Banteng Square, Jakarta, Saturday (11/23/2024). The Minister of Housing and Residential Areas also admitted that he would not care if other candidates received the support of several former Jakarta governors like Anies Baswedan. Because, said Ara, RIDO also received support from a number of figures other than Jokowi, such as Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). He did not fail to promise that if RIDO was elected captain of the DKI Jakarta province, the central government budget would be abundant. “If the president is Pak Prabowo, the governor is Ridwan Kamil, the coalition parties are strong, it will be good for the people of Jakarta. “The center's budget could increase,” he said. Meanwhile, Ridwan Kamil said the support from personalities, political parties, volunteers, community organizations and the people of Jakarta was very clear. On the last day of the campaign, Ridwan Kamil or generally known as RK once again invited Jakarta residents to choose and vote for candidate number 01. He also promised to present Jakarta as a city that stands for justice and sees to it that all live happily and prosperously. “Remember, on the 27th, vote number one, vote with the Monas. No “Don’t look at others,” said Ridwan Kamil. The grand campaign is the final political agenda of each pair of candidates (paslon) competing in the 2024 Jakarta legislative elections. After the major campaign, a period of calm will be imposed from November 24 to 26 and the election period will take place on Wednesday November 27, 2024.



