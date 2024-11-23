Booksellers and ordinary shoppers took part in a quiet act of rebellion to ensure that Boris Johnson's latest book, Unchainedis more invisible than anything else.

Across the UK, Johnson's magnum opus has been the subject of what might be called Britain's most literary cover-up. Instead of protesting with fiery speeches and placards, people opted for more subtle expressions of their feelings, burying the former prime minister's musings under cookbooks, autobiographies and, in some cases, books for children on library shelves across the country.

But perhaps the most hilarious aspect is the creative way the general British public has come up with to completely rearrange the shelves. In bookstores from Edinburgh to Swansea and as far south as Gatwick Airport, no one seems immune to the craze. In Corby, Unchained found himself next to Ripley, believe it or not in what some describe as an act of poetic justice.

Where Farage et al had their riots, the woke have their shelves and they are not afraid to use them.

Unchained: the booksellers' revolt

To the untrained eye, this may look like a quirky rearrangement of the stock. But behind each carefully placed The psychology of stupidity and each stacked strategically Miranda Hartthere is a quintessentially British, non-confrontational challenge.

In a particularly creative twist, some bookstore customers have turned their sights to the surrounding areas Unchained with titles that offer, shall we say, additional commentary on its content.

Johnson's book was strategically flanked by Ian Martins Disjointed: a parodyoffering readers a tongue-in-cheek alternative that many believe is a more accurate representation of his thoughts.

It can be found next to Surrounded by liars And How they broke Britaincarefully placed to create a picture that some say more accurately reflects the substance of the book, trolling at a level not seen since a lettuce survived Liz Truss's tenure as PM.

Protesters insist covering up Johnson's opus is not just about politics, but about preventing other trees from suffering the indignity of being turned into recycled copies of Unchained when they could fulfill more fulfilling roles like, say, a set of Ikea Billy shelves.

The supermarket rebellion

It was in the major British supermarkets that this act of literary reordering truly reached dizzying heights. Reports flooded in Unchained being spotted in unexpected corners of Sainsburys, Tescos and Waitrose, resting among household cleaning products, loo rolls and, rather appropriately, hiding in front of the cat's litter box.

Photo by Carol Hedges, used with permission

The humor of this is not lost on anyone; people finding more and more creative places to leave the book. Even store staff have become complicit in the plot, knowingly turning a blind eye to the piles of disappearing merchandise. Unchained. In a Waterstones, a copy was spotted next to it How Westminster works and why Doesn't which has raised some eyebrows for its placement (or, depending on opinion) for its poetic accuracy.

Is Johnson a publisher's worst nightmare?

In an opening week that can only be described as epic for all the wrong reasons, Unchained has achieved the unfortunate distinction of being overtaken by Julia Donaldson's latest children's book and popular guide to gut health. For those counting, it's a picture book for 10 children about a penguin that's selling faster than the musings of the country's former emperor of bluster. It's the kind of failure that proves one thing: there is indeed nothing worse than when your Johnson flops.

Publishers should be worried. After paying an advance of 2 million for the book, it becomes more and more obvious that instead of a blockbuster, they have a resounding anti-climax. It could arguably be called the most disastrous literary investment since Truss, a comparison which must pique the former Prime Minister, who had no doubt hoped to become Britain's next great literary statesman.

A viral sensation

If 21st century social media was invented for anything, this is it. He was inundated with images depicting the creative ways the general British public found to show their utter contempt.

Woke activists describe themselves X (formerly Twitter) share photos of Unchained appearing in absurd places: in the fridge, next to frozen peas, in the baby section, and somewhere between diapers and rash cream.

The protest garnered thousands of likes, reposts and comments. For some, it’s about making a statement; for others, it's simply a matter of not seeing Johnson's face emerge from another row of history books.

Of course, this isn't Johnson's first foray into pranking. Who can forget the infamous zip-lining incident, where he got stuck mid-way, swinging piata-style from a rope while waving Union Jack flags like a deranged superhero. Or the unforgettable moment he hid in a refrigerator to avoid an uncomfortable interview, demonstrating, as some have noted, a political strategy of literally hiding in a cold room?

The shameful reality of how Johnson will truly be remembered

While many have fun rearranging bookstore shelves and supermarket aisles, the harsh reality of how Johnson and his colleagues behaved during lockdown with countless parties and even on the eve of Prince Philips' funeral where the queen buried him alone, is summarized. by this heartbreaking Tweet from BedlingtonBunty whose husband died alone in hospital.

Although the former Prime Minister himself may have titled his work UnchainedBritain treated him with its own particular brand of contempt. So, here are the unsung heroes of British bookselling and let's hope the next chapter in Boris's career doesn't have a sequel. Or, if so, may it be safely buried in the next issue of Where's Wally?