Bracing for Trump tariffs, China's Xi applies diplomatic pressure at world summits

Cyril Ramaphosa (left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) pose with other G20 leaders at a launch event for the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty during of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday November 18, 2024. Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA: In his first global meetings since Donald Trump's re-election as US president, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a diplomatic offensive, guarding against expected new tariffs and preparing to exploit possible future divisions between Washington and its allies.

In meeting after meeting, from APEC in Peru to the G20 in Brazil last week, Xi sought to draw a contrast with Trump's “America First” message, presenting himself as a predictable defender of order multilateral global trade.

Summit organizers, diplomats and negotiators also describe a notable shift from previous summits, in a more constructive posture on the part of Chinese diplomats, less focused on their narrow interests and more involved in building a more consensus. wide.

Raising awareness is urgent for Beijing. Although better prepared for a new Trump White House – with many technology companies far less dependent on US imports – China is also more vulnerable after its economy was hit by a huge real estate crisis.

Much of China's attention has focused on the Global South, with the official Xinhua news agency praising the G20 for including the African Union among its members. The South's voice should not only be heard, but also translated into tangible influence, Xinhua said.

During his speech to the G20 on Monday, Xi reiterated China's position on unilaterally opening our doors wider to least developed countries, touting China's decision to grant all these countries zero tariff treatment for 100% of tariff lines.

By making such overtures, China wants to expand its leadership position in parts of the developing world where the United States has long lagged behind due to its inability to match the billion-dollar investments that the Chinese state economy has mobilized.

To position China as a defender of globalization and a critic of protectionism, this calculated message comes at a time when many countries in the South fear the potential return of indiscriminate trade and tariff policies from the United States, particularly under Trump's influence, said Sunny Cheung. , a research associate for Chinese studies at the Jamestown Foundation, a think tank based in Washington, DC.

Xi's remarks aim to present China as a more stable and sensible partner and, above all, as a reciprocal partner, in contrast to the perceived unpredictability of the United States.

YOUR CONCILIATORY

Trump has pledged to impose tariffs on Chinese imports of more than 60 percent, and a Reuters poll of economists found they expected the United States to impose tariffs by almost 40 percent, potentially reducing growth in the world's second-largest economy by 1 to 1. percentage point.

Former Chinese diplomats privately acknowledge that developing countries will not make up for the loss, but Xi has bet heavily on BRICS expansion and reconciliation with his Asian neighbors, from India to Japan to China. Australia. European countries, also threatened by Trump with tariffs, sought to strike a conciliatory tone with Xi in the latest round of meetings.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would work as quickly as possible on a negotiated solution to the EU-China dispute over Chinese electric vehicles during his meeting with Xi.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer struck an optimistic tone in the first meeting between the country's two leaders since 2018, saying he would like to engage with Beijing on areas such as trade, the economy and climate, and have broader engagement in science, technology and health. and education.

Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations specialist, said the United States' European allies would not accept China if Trump's protectionist policies targeted them, but there would be more cooperation.

SCOPE LIMITS

Behind the scenes, diplomats said they have also noticed a change in China's behavior at these multinational gatherings, with Beijing officials becoming involved in a broader set of issues.



