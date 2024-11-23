PM Modi on poll results





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the last round of elections had endorsed the message of development and defeated the politics of lies and betrayal advocated by the Congress and its allies. Addressing a rally at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, Modi said divisive forces, negative politics and dynasticism had been defeated in the Maharashtra elections and bypolls in various states. He said the people of Maharashtra voted for stability and taught a lesson to those who tried to create instability. The Prime Minister said the message of the Maharashtra election is one of unity and it is also an endorsement of the slogan 'ek hai toh safe hai'. Modi also said that he bowed to the people of Jharkhand and the BJP would work with more zeal for the development of the state. “'Ek hai toh safe hai' became the 'maha-mantra' for the entire nation and it punished those who wanted to divide the country along lines of caste and religion,” he said, adding that all layers of society voted. for the BJP. “The Congress and its ecosystem had thought that by spreading lies in the name of the Constitution, they could divide the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) into small groups. is a solid slap on their faces,” he said. “People have made the divisive forces bite the dust. The Congress and its allies have failed to grasp the new realities of the country's mood,” the Prime Minister added. He asserted that voters do not want instability and that they believe in nation first and do not like those who dream of a “chair first”. Voters in Maharashtra also rated the Congress on the basis of the false promises made in other states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he added. “Neither their false promises nor their dangerous agenda has worked in Maharashtra,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that the Maharashtra elections also show that only one Constitution will work in India and it was given to the people of the country by BR Ambedkar. The Congress and its allies are once again trying to create an Article 370 wall of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. “I want to tell the Congress and its allies that no force in the world can bring back Article 370 and insult our Constitution,” Modi said. He said the Congress and its allies had shown double-facedness on various issues, including the Waqf Board.

