Trump names billionaire Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated billionaire Scott Bessent as the next secretary of the Treasury Department.

Scott has long been a strong advocate for the America First agenda. On the eve of our great country's 250th anniversary, he will help me usher in a new golden age for the United States, as we strengthen our position as the world's leading economy, center of innovation and entrepreneurship, destination of capital, while still and without doubt maintaining the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, Trump said in a statement announcing the choice on Friday, confirming earlier CNN reporting.

Unlike previous administrations, we will ensure that no American is left behind in the next, greatest economic boom, and Scott will lead this effort for me and for the great people of the United States of America.

Bessent, 62, advised Trump on economic policy during the election campaign and is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management. Before that, he was chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund launched by Democratic megadonor George Soros. He became known within the company for leading efforts to bet against the British pound and the Japanese yen, which brought the company billions of dollars in profits.

A key Cabinet player, the U.S. Treasury Secretary advises the president on economic and fiscal matters, including spending and taxes. The role is considered the most important financial function in any administration and has become a trophy for many well-heeled Wall Street donors.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bessent's first days on the job could be even tougher than usual, as he faces pressure to tackle the federal debt ceiling, expiring provisions of the program of the Republicans' tax cuts in 2017 and the promises of the Trump campaign.

Bessent would be the first gay Treasury secretary, as well as the first LGBTQ Senate-confirmed member in a Republican administration, according to the Associated Press. In 2021, Biden administration Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg became the first gay Senate-confirmed Cabinet member.

Since Trump's election victory, the US dollar has surged, reaching its highest level in a year. The gathering is a vote of confidence in U.S. leadership on the international stage and in the dollar as the world's reserve currency, Bessent said in a Nov. 10 opinion piece he wrote for the Wall Street Journal. Similar rebounds in financial markets, he said, are a sign that investors expect the Trump agenda to promote non-inflationary growth that will boost private investment.

He then argued for Trump to pursue policies of deregulation and tax cuts, as well as to address the debt burden, which he blames on four years of reckless spending.

However, in his article, Bessent makes no mention of customs tariffs. Trump, as a candidate, pledged to impose 60% tariffs on products from China, as well as 10% tariffs on products from other countries.

In recent interviews with the Financial Times and CNBC, Bessent expressed support for a more progressive approach to tariffs aimed at containing the potentially inflationary impacts that could arise from imposing such levies.

Trump had planned to announce his choice for Treasury a week ago, but finding himself among his top contenders for the job, Bessent and Howard Lutnick, led him to broaden his prospect pool. Earlier this week, the president-elect chose Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of his transition, for the role of Commerce secretary.

As CNN previously reported, Trump was close to making a decision to nominate Bessent earlier this month, with his allies saying Trump liked his billionaire bona fides and the fact that he converted to the MAGA movement after worked for Soros. Compared to Lutnick's more aggressive campaign for the role, Bessent led a more low-key quest for the position. But he called Elon Musk last weekend to try to convince the tech billionaire before he attended a United Fighting Championship with Trump. Musk, however, had come out in favor of Lutnick over X, calling Bessent a status quo choice.

Trump named a series of new Cabinet and other high-level administration positions Friday evening, as he looked forward to announcing his final decisions before the holiday weekend, two sources said close to the file. He was particularly eager to announce his choice for Treasury before the weekend, to ensure he would get more media coverage, one of the sources said.

All of the names Trump announced Friday evening had been decided by the afternoon, the sources said, but he wanted to first name his Treasury secretary before making his other decisions public.

This role will be especially important in the next Trump administration, given that the president-elect's campaign is promising to impose across-the-board tariffs of 10% or 20% on every import entering the United States, as well as a tariff greater than 60%. % on all Chinese imports.

The new secretary of state will need to quickly ensure that the nation will not default once the debt ceiling is reinstated in early January, unless Congress takes action on the ceiling before then. The secretary will also work with Trump and congressional Republicans to extend the more than $4 trillion provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that expire at the end of 2025.

All of this is on top of the secretary's regular duties overseeing the Treasury Department, paying billions of dollars in bills, collecting taxes, selling U.S. debt securities to investors and serving as a regulator of the banking and financial industries. The secretary is also the country's finance minister on the world stage.

During his first term, Trump chose Steven Mnuchin, a Hollywood financier and producer who remained in the administration for four years. Mnuchin, who had no government experience before taking the Treasury job, also served as finance chairman for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

The former secretary worked and helped implement the Tax Cuts Act of 2017 and some of the major Covid-19 pandemic relief measures, including the stimulus checks distributed to millions of Americans, among other initiatives.

This headline and story have been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Kayla Tausche and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

