Trump picks Scott Turner to lead HUD and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor secretary





WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that Scott Turner, a former NFL player who worked in Trump's first administration, was his nominee for secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, now the pace of what was a dizzying challenge. transition process.

Less than three weeks after the election, Trump announced decisions for almost his entire cabinet.

He also chose Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon, a rare Republican seen as a staunch ally of the union, as labor secretary.

Chavez-DeRemer, 56, narrowly lost his reelection bid earlier this month. She received strong support from union members in her district.

READ MORE: Trump picks Project 2025 architect Russell Vought to return as top budget official

Chavez-DeRemer is one of the few House Republicans to support the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO, Act, which would allow more workers to lead union organizing drives and add penalties for companies that violate workers' rights . The law would also weaken right-to-work laws that allow employees in more than half of states to avoid participating in or paying dues to unions that represent workers in their workplaces.

Trump said in a statement that she will help ensure the Department of Labor can unite Americans from all walks of life behind our agenda for unprecedented national success.

Additionally, Trump beefed up his health team Friday night. He chose Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, a general practitioner and Fox News contributor, as his general surgeon; Dr. Dave Weldon, former Republican congressman from Florida, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Johns Hopkins surgeon Dr. Marty Makary, head of the Food and Drug Administration.

Trump previously announced he would nominate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime propagator of vaccine conspiracy theories, as health secretary.

Alex Wong has been named deputy principal national security adviser, while Sebastian Gorka will be senior director for counterterrorism. Wong worked on issues involving Asia during Trump's first term, and Gorka is a conservative commentator who spent less than a year in Trump's first White House.

