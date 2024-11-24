Govt rules out talks with Imran Khan's party, threatens arrests ahead of Islamabad protests





ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday denied any negotiations with former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which plans to protest in Islamabad tomorrow, the country's information minister, Attaullah Tarar, warning of arrests if anyone went out. to join the demonstration. The PTI has called for a long march to the capital to demand Khan's release, as he has been in jail for over a year, and to challenge allegations of fraud in February's general elections. The party is also seeking to highlight concerns over judicial independence, which it says has been undermined by the 26th constitutional amendment, a charge denied by the government. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the government to initiate negotiations with PTI leaders. regarding the protest, emphasizing the need to avoid disruption during Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's three-day visit starting Monday. The court hoped that the PTI would have meaningful communication with the government, recognizing that law and order would be the administration's priority if there was no breakthrough. Subsequently, Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to inform him that the government could not allow the protest under the current circumstances. There is no communication at any level, Tarar said, adding that Naqvis's contacts with the PTI chief were limited to informing him about the IHC order. which declared protests, rallies, sit-ins and marches illegal.

Vehicles take an alternate route on the road, closed by shipping containers ahead of a planned rally of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 23 2024. (AP)

The directive from the courts is clear and anyone who attempts to protest will be arrested and face legal consequences, he continued. There is no confusion on our part. Authorities have taken significant steps to prevent potential disruptions, closing highways and main roads leading to Islamabad with shipping containers. However, the chief minister of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Ali Amin Gandapur, a close aide of the jailed former prime minister, reiterated the call for all Pakistanis to join the demonstration during the day. It is imperative for us to leave our homes to protest against the illegal incarceration of Imran Khan and stage a protest at D-Chowk on November 24, he proclaimed in a video message, referring to an area high security facility located right next to sensitive government installations like Parliament, the Presidency and the Prime Minister's House. our demands are met, he continued, saying the PTI wanted Khan's release as well as the return of his mandate in the last general elections, which the party said was rigged to keep him out of power. He stressed that the PTI wanted to end fascism. inflicted on us and the protection of the country's constitution.

Since the call to protest came from Imran Khan, we will not return until our demands are met, he added.

A cotton candy seller walks past police officers standing guard at an entry point to the highway leading to Islamabad, which was closed by authorities due to a planned rally by supporters of the former prime minister imprisoned minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in Lahore, Pakistan, November 23, 2024. (AP)

The National Highway and Highway Police (NHMP) said Friday it closed major highways based on intelligence reports that protesters may be carrying sticks and slingshots and attempting to disrupt public order. To protect lives and ensure public safety, main arteries have been closed. sealed, an NHMP statement said, adding that violators would face strict action. Additionally, a ban on public gatherings has been imposed in Punjab until November 25, while the metro bus service between Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended on November 24. Pakistan's parliament passed a law earlier this year regulating public protests in the capital, including designated protest zones and specific times for gatherings. Offenders face a prison sentence of up to three years for illegal gatherings and up to 10 years for repeat offenses.

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as a motorcyclist rides on a highway partially closed by shipping containers ahead of a planned rally by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, in Islamabad , in Pakistan, November 23. , 2024. (AP)

The Interior Ministry also deployed paramilitary forces, including members of the Punjab Rangers and the Frontier Corps, to Islamabad to maintain law and order during the planned PTI protest. Tarar also said during his speech that the government would not allow anyone to take law into their own hands.

