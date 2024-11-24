Trump picks Oregon U.S. Rep. Chavez-DeRemer as labor secretary • Oregon Capital Chronicle





Oregon Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who has had closer relationships with some unions than most Republicans and narrowly lost her bid for a second term in Congress earlier this month, is the choice of President-elect Donald Trump to lead the United States Department of Labor. .

Trump on Friday praised Chavez-DeRemer, the daughter of a Teamster who sought union support during his unsuccessful re-election campaign, for building relationships with business and unions.

“I look forward to working with her to create enormous opportunities for American workers, to expand training and apprenticeships, to raise wages and improve working conditions, to bring our manufacturing jobs back,” Trump said in a statement. Together, we will achieve historic business and labor cooperation that will restore the American dream for working families.

Chavez-DeRemer thanked him in a social media post, writing that working-class Americans finally have a lifeline with you in the White House. It’s time to take our economy to new heights and ensure a prosperous future for all hardworking Americans.

She narrowly won the 2022 election in Oregon's 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Bend across the Cascades to suburban Portland. Democratic President Joe Biden won the district by 9 points in 2020, and Democratic state Rep. Janelle Bynum, who beat Chavez-DeRemer twice in state legislative elections and will be the first Black member Congressman from Oregon, beat Chavez-DeRemer by 2.4 points this year.

Chavez-DeRemer operated as a moderate Republican during her nearly two years in federal office, frequently citing analysis that ranked her second among bipartisan members of Congress.

She also sought support from unions, gaining the support of more than 20 of them. Most of this support came from small local unions, although she received the only support from the Teamsters Joint Council No. 37, which represents about 20,000 workers in various industries in Oregon, Idaho and the South -western Washington.

National Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, who spoke at the Republican National Convention this summer, endorsed Chavez-DeRemer for labor secretary. He posted a photo of himself with Trump and Chavez-DeRemer on Friday evening, thanking Trump in the caption for “putting American workers first” by nominating Chavez-DeRemer.

“North America’s strongest union is ready to work with you every step of the way to grow good union jobs and rebuild our country’s middle class,” he wrote.

Oregon's largest private sector union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, gave the nod to Chavez-DeRemer and Bynum, saying the two candidates' values ​​align on those of the unions. The state's other major unions, Service Employees International Union, Local 503, with 72,000 members; the Oregon Education Association, which has 41,000 members; and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, with 300,000 Oregon members, supporting Bynum exclusively.

Chavez-DeRemer rarely mentioned Trump on the campaign trail, although she publicly supported him before Oregon's May primary. One of his final campaign stops, an October rally with House Speaker Mike Johnson, took place in front of an audience decked out in pro-Trump merchandise.

The business manager for International Union of Operating Engineers Local 701 introduced Chavez-DeRemer at the event, and Johnson commented on her support for unions.

“She has more union support than any Republican I’ve ever seen in my life,” Johnson said. “She understands the plight of workers. »

Since losing her election, Chavez-DeRemer has highly praised Trump, writing on X earlier this week that he had expanded his working-class coalition by speaking directly to American workers. This is a real political realignment. We must continue to be the party of American workers, with President Trump leading the way!

Democrats criticize the record

Democrats have criticized Chavez-DeRemer for supporting Trump and voting for Johnson for president, as well as for his inconsistent statements and actions on issues including abortion rights, protections for LGBTQ+ people and the State Infrastructure Act. the Biden administration.

Liberals and conservatives have criticized his union record. Democrats say she has failed to prove she is a friend of the labor movement despite seeking support, while conservative organizations including the Competitive Enterprise Institute have criticized her for supporting the Richard L. Trumka Act protecting the right to organize. or PRO Act, a Democratic priority that would weaken state right-to-work laws to allow unions to collect dues from all employees, increase penalties for employers who violate labor laws and strengthen employees' legal rights to join a union.

Before running for Congress in 2022, Chavez-DeRemer served on the Happy Valley City Council and was mayor of the Portland suburb, population 28,000. She ran unsuccessfully for the State House in 2016 and 2018, losing both times to Bynum.

Some of his colleagues in Oregon's congressional delegation were surprised by rumors that Trump was considering Chavez-DeRemer.

U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas, a Democrat who, along with Chavez-DeRemer, was one of the first Latinas from Oregon in Congress, called the discussion about it interesting in an interview Thursday.

If the Trump administration thinks she would be a reasonable choice for the Department of Labor, I think it could be interesting, Salinas said. I don't know how much experience she actually has with labor and labor, I think she served on the committee, but yeah, that could be interesting.

Retired U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, the senior Democratic member of Oregon's congressional delegation, said he didn't know what to think of Trump's nominations, which he said were blatantly polarizing and unqualified.

I wish Lori good luck, he told the Capital Chronicle. I hope they treat her better than the others by not doing their homework. It's a brutal situation, and I wish her luck if she decides to go for it.

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, who will once again become the only Republican member of Oregon's congressional delegation after Chavez-DeRemer's defeat, welcomed her nomination.

“She is an excellent choice by President-elect Trump for Secretary of Labor and will bring honor to our great state of Oregon.” Congratulations again, Lori, soon to be “Madam Secretary”!! Bentz wrote about X.

Updated at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 22 with additional reactions.

