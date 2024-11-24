BJP propels resounding comeback of Mahayutis, with help from RSS, welfare and PM Narendra Modi's campaign ek hain toh safe hain | News from the political pulse





After being reduced to single digits in the Lok Sabha elections just five months ago, the BJP-led Mahayuti made a resounding comeback by winning 231 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, l State with the highest GDP in the country.

Following a surprise victory in Haryana in October, it was the scale of the BJP's victory that surprised many, even within the alliance. With 133 seats out of a total of 148 contested, the victory enveloped the entire state, from Vidarbha to Konkan and Marathwada, and overcame multiple challenges ranging from farmers' distress and anger over Maratha reservation to rising prices and unemployment.

With a strike rate of nearly 90 percent, the BJP is just 12 seats away from reaching the majority mark on its own, and many within the party and even among its Shiv Sena allies (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) who now feel the post of chief minister could go to the BJP. But BJP leadership did not answer a last call; Sources within the party said the Shinde-led government's welfare measures have generated considerable goodwill for the Mahayuti, and this cannot be ignored. As the countdown progressed throughout the day, Mahayuti who took the lead very early in the count consolidated its gains. He turned the tables in the two regions that presented the biggest challenge to securing a favorable outcome: Vidarbha, where he won 47 of the 62 seats, and Marathwada, where he won 40 of the 46 Assembly seats. The BJP's vote share was only marginally higher at 26.56 per cent in these assembly elections, compared to 26.18 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls. For the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde, it was slightly lower, at 12.44 per cent, compared to 12.95 per cent for the Lok Sabha. Ajit Pawars’ NCPwhich performed worst among the six parties in the Lok Sabha polls, recovered with a vote share of 9.24 per cent, compared to 3.6 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls. In the parliamentary elections, the party won 41 of the 59 seats it contested and dealt a major blow to Sharad Pawars' NCP, against whom it was pitted against in 41 seats. The vote share of the Congress, which won 13 parliamentary seats in Maharashtra last June, declined by almost 5 percentage points from 16.9 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls to 12.05 per cent. The party lost 62 of 76 seats while facing the BJP. Uddhav Thackerays Shiv Sena's vote share fell to 10.19 per cent from 12.95 per cent. The party lost 38 out of 50 seats while in a direct fight with the Shinde Sena. NCP Sharad Pawars saw its vote share increase marginally to 11.25 per cent from 10.27 per cent in the Lok Sabha polls, but it lost 29 of the 36 seats where it was pitted against NCP Ajit Pawars. A combination of factors contributed to the victory of the Mahayutis, the key elements being the grassroots campaign led by the 30-35 organizations under the umbrella of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the effective implementation of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and the ek hain toh campaign safe hatred of the Prime Minister. Another factor that favored the Mahayuti was the sharp increase in voter turnout. Data from the Electoral Commission showed a sharp increase of 6 percentage points in female voter turnout. In fact, that spike contributed to the state's overall voter turnout increase of 4.7 percentage points. The data reveals that out of the 122 seats where the turnout was 5 percentage points higher, Mahayuti managed to edge out the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 108 seats. In fact, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde specifically thanked women and farmers for placing their trust in his government. Sisters and beloved farmers rewarded our work. I had earlier told the Assembly that we will come back to power because of the work we have done for the people and our beloved sisters and farmers have given us their blessings in the polls, he said. The role of small parties and independents cannot be emphasized in this election. While the MNS's vote share increased from zero to 2 percent in the Lok Sabha (when it was not contesting), the others' vote share increased from 11.25 five months ago to 13.88 for hundred. A key part of Mahayuti's strategy was to reduce the vote share of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi. Fadnavis said the results showed people's confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. During the campaign, he often spoke of the consolidation of the Muslim vote and the notion of electoral jihad. As the alliance comfortably crossed the majority mark, he awarded the victory to Modis ek hain toh safe hain call. The election result suggests that the party benefited significantly in constituencies with large Muslim populations. In 38 seats where Muslims make up more than 20% of the electorate, the BJP made notable gains, winning 14 seats, up from 11 in 2019. The Congress, in particular, suffered heavy losses in these constituencies, winning only five seats. , compared to 11 in 2019. Terming the victory as unprecedented, NCP Ajit Pawar thanked voters and said the responsibility of the ruling alliance has only increased. Uddhav Thackeray, whose Sena fares poorly with its allies, accepted the mandate. This is an unexpected and unimaginable result, but I accept it because I have no choice. I don’t think Maharashtra would do that to me. I wonder what this government did in the face of such a wave. The former BJP president had said that there should be no opposition parties in the country. Some say it is a victory for EVMs, he said.

