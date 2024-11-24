Xi's Latin America trip promotes friendship, solidarity, cooperation and development: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping is warmly welcomed by Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen and other senior officials upon his arrival at Callao Air Base in Lima, Peru, November 14, 2024. Xi arrived here on Thursday to pay a visit of State in the Republic of Peru. and attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Latin America is a journey of friendship across mountains and seas, a journey of solidarity to jointly promote development and a journey of cooperation to expand partnership, he said. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

From November 13 to 23, Xi was invited to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a state visit to Peru, as well as to participate in the 19th G20 Summit and pay a state visit. State in Brazil.

During the 11 days, Xi participated in nearly 40 bilateral and multilateral events and drafted more than 60 cooperation documents, said Wang, also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

From Lima to Rio de Janeiro, Xi once again sent a clear message of strong support for multilateralism at the crossroads of human history, he illuminated the “Latin American moment” of global governance with the Chinese wisdom and demonstrated China's image as a responsible and fair big country. , justice, courage, openness and inclusion, Wang said.

Xi attended the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima and delivered a written speech at the CEO Summit, calling on economies in the Asia-Pacific region to continuously adhere to true multilateralism, build an open and interconnected paradigm for cooperation in Asia-Pacific and to make green innovation a catalyst. for the Asia-Pacific and uphold a universally beneficial and inclusive vision of Asia-Pacific development, Wang said.

Wang said Xi has always attached great importance to the issue of development. At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Xi developed China's concept of global governance in a comprehensive and systematic manner, emphasizing the need to make global development more inclusive, win-win and more resilient, and build a fair world of common development. , Wang said.

Xi called for building a global economy characterized by cooperation, stability, openness, innovation and environmental friendliness, and announced China's eight actions for global development, including Joining the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, Wang said.

These important initiatives responded to the South's strong desire to pursue equality and promote change, and set the right direction for improving global governance, Wang said.

Wang noted that the highlight of Xi's visit to Peru was the participation of the Chinese president and his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte, in the opening ceremony of the Chancay port via video link. The Chancay Port is the first smart port and the first green port in South America, Wang said, adding that once completed, it will bring huge revenue to Peru and contribute to the establishment of a new corridor land-sea Asia-Latin America with the port of Chancay as a starting point.

In Brazil, Xi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in in-depth and friendly strategic communication, agreeing that China-Brazil relations are at their best in history, Wang said.

The two countries announced a strengthening of their ties within the community of destiny for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet and decided to establish synergies between the Belt and Road initiative and the strategies of development of Brazil, Wang said, adding that Xi's visit is an important milestone in the history of China-Brazil relations.

Wang said Xi held more than 10 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of multilateral meetings. During Xi's meeting with US President Joe Biden, the two heads of state stressed the extreme importance of China-US relations, noting that a stable China-US relationship is essential not only for the interests of the two peoples , but also for the future and destiny of all humanity, Wang said.

Xi reiterated China's principles and positions on such major issues as Taiwan, urging both sides to shoulder the responsibilities of major countries and continue to explore the right way for the two major countries to get along well and inject more certainty and positive energy into the conflict. world, Wang said.

Xi also met with the leaders of France, Germany, Britain and other major European countries respectively, stressing that China and Europe should view each other from a long-term strategic perspective, adhere to the partnership, committing to properly resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation. and continue writing cooperative stories of mutual success, Wang said.

During his trip, Xi expanded on China's important measures to promote high-quality development and high-level opening-up through talks and meetings, public speeches, written speeches and signed articles, said Wang, adding that the Chinese president called on all parties to grow with China's economy and work together for the modernization of all countries characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Peruvian counterpart Dina Boluarte attend the opening ceremony of Chancay port via video link in Lima, Peru, November 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)





Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech titled “Taking Responsibility for Our Times and Jointly Promoting the Development of the Asia-Pacific” during the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting at the Lima Convention Center, Peru , November 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)1024

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders and representatives of APEC member economies pose for a group photo in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2024. Xi delivered an important speech at the 31st leaders' meeting on Saturday APEC Economic Forum under the title “Taking Responsibility”. in our times and jointly promote the development of the Asia-Pacific. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in Lima, Peru, Nov. 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)





Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers an important speech titled “Working Together for a Fair and Fair Global Governance System” at Session II of the 19th G20 Summit on Reform of Global Governance Institutions in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 18 November 2024. Xi attended the G20 summit on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)





Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with other participating leaders after the closing session of the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024. Xi attended the closing session of the 19th G20 Summit. (Xinhua/Li Tao)





Chinese President Xi Jinping talks with his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brasilia, Brazil, November 20, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Representatives of overseas Chinese, Chinese institutions and students wave the national flags of China and Brazil on the roadside, congratulating Chinese President Xi Jinping on the complete success of his visit, while the Xi's motorcade is en route to the airport in Brasilia, Brazil, November December 21, 2024. Xi left Brasilia on Thursday after attending the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and paying a visit of State in Brazil. (Xinhua/Wang Tiancong)