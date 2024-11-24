Politics
John Prescott's legacy shows deputy prime minister's job is worth it | Political news
“Giant”, “titan”, “the Labor Party could never have won three consecutive mandates without John”.
Praises abound John Prescott died Wednesday is proof that the post of Deputy Prime Minister is worth it.
He is perhaps more influential than the vice presidency of the United States, dismissed by a vice president, John Nance Garner, as “not worth a bucket of hot piss.”
Vice presidents are mandated by the U.S. Constitution. They are “just a heartbeat away” from assuming the Oval Office if the sitting president dies suddenly – as happened when Lyndon Johnson was sworn in immediately after the assassination of John F. Kennedy – or resigns, like Richard M. Nixon and Gerald Ford.
There is no guarantee that they will be elected in their own right after years of frustrated and neglected number two: George HW Bush and Joe Biden transitioned to the White House in subsequent elections, while Al Gore and Kamala Harris not.
The UK is not required to have a Deputy Prime Minister (DPM). There have only been nine officially recognized as such in British political history.
Nonetheless, some of the most influential politicians of modern times have been DPMs, including Clement Attlee, Michael Heseltine, John Prescott, Nick Cleggand now potentially Angela Rayner.
Then there is the list of major figures, essential to the success of their governments, who are de facto DPMs in all but name, such as Herbert Morrison, Anthony Eden, Rab Butler, Geoffrey Howe and Willie Whitelaw.
Margaret Thatcher reportedly said: “Every Prime Minister needs a Willie. »
As befits an office that The work With Precott holding such distinction, the first DPM nominee was Labor's undisputed hero Attlee.
THE Conservative Prime Minister Winston Churchill wanted his Labor deputy in the wartime coalition government to be officially recognized.
Attlee was introduced as DPM in Hansard, the official parliamentary document, but King George VI complained that no such thing existed under the constitution.
Monarchs may be jealous of their theoretical right to choose the prime minister. Attlee became Prime Minister in his own right, ousting Churchill in the 1945 general election.
The title of DPM was then in abeyance for the next 50 years until the Prime Minister Jean Major brought him back for Michael Heseltine, who had helped him win a leadership challenge.
“Hezza” was already a seasoned minister whose previous efforts to lead the Conservative Party had failed. With the additional title of First Secretary of State (FSS), he relished the opportunity to chair ministerial committees and advocate for closer ties with the EU.
By the 1990s, the Labor Party had begun to elect its leader and deputy leader. Prescott represented both jobs.
While he was comfortably defeated by Tony Blair for the post of Prime Minister, he beat Margaret Beckett for the post of MP. Prescott became DPM almost automatically when Labor took power in 1997.
He remained in the post for 10 years as Blair's henchman – a crucial bridge between the union-dominated politics of old Labor and New Labor's big tent and a troubleshooter in the rivalry between Blair and Gordon Brown.
Prescott resigned with Blair in 2007. Harriet Harman was elected deputy leader of the Labor Party but was not given the official title of DPM.
He returned in a supercharged form when the curator David Cameron formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats in 2010.
Since Nick Clegg controlled the decisive votes the government needed to legislate, he was the most powerful DPM to date, as he explained “we had to create a sort of two-headed, two-headed way of making decisions”.
The Conservatives took power alone in 2015 and had no DPM until 2021. Cameron simply George Osborne like just FSS.
Therese May gave the same title to Damian Green in the post-Brexit referendum chaos. When Green resigned due to scandal, David Lidington, then Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, was known as “the de facto Deputy Prime Minister” without being named FSS or DPM.
As the turnover of conservative leaders accelerated, Boris Johnson do Dominique Raab FSS then upgraded it to DPM.
Liz Truss also appointed Thérèse Coffey as his short-lived DPM. Rishi Sunak then brought back Raab as DPM, before Olivier Dowden replaced it.
None of these deputies received remuneration above their ministerial salary. They enjoyed no special authority or powers and had no guarantee that they would take over in the event of the Prime Minister's incapacity or absence – although Raab was installed temporarily when Boris Johnson was hospitalized with COVID.
The ability to replace the Prime Minister in PMQs when the Prime Minister is absent has been reduced now that the Leader of the Opposition also sends a deputy there.
Both Rayner and Dowden seemed to enjoy their oft-repeated “Battle of the Gingers.” Kemi Badenoch says she plans to vary the replacements she sends to confront the DPM.
No DPM, FSS or “de facto” since Attlee and Eden in the 1950s has become Prime Minister.
The most successful DPMs – like Heseltine and Prescott – were more colorful personalities than their bosses and became popular figures while loyally providing heart to their governments.
They also managed to enforce their most cherished political priorities: both Heseltine and Clegg blocked the Conservatives from holding a referendum on EU membership.
Prescott was a driving force for progressive reform of the Labor Party, for devolution and for the UK's commitment to the Kyoto Protocol on climate change.
Interestingly, Labor now has an elected deputy leader and a DPM who appears to have a lot in common with Prescott.
Rayner also came from a working-class background that struggled thanks to the union movement.
She is from the north of England and has a similarly direct and idiosyncratic way of speaking, unlike her boss's north London lawyer style.
She also finds herself a member of a triangle made up of the Prime Minister, the DPM and the Chancellor of the Exchequer. She described herself as “John Prescott in a skirt.”
Rayner has a great role model to emulate as a DPM – she may even have the time and space to surpass him in importance.
