Justin Trudeau Calls His Officials Criminals Over Report Linking PM Modi to Nijjar Murder: You Have Fake Stories





Canada: Amid escalating tensions with India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his own intelligence officials were wrong in claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar were linked to violence in Canada.

“We have unfortunately found that criminals who leak top secret information to the media systematically get it wrong,” Trudeau said during a speech to the media Friday in Brampton.

“That’s why we conducted a national inquiry into foreign interference, which highlighted that criminals who leak information to the media are not trustworthy in addition to being criminals,” Trudeau added.

Justin Trudeau's statement came after the Canadian government conducted a fact-check on Thursday and uncovered false reports that Prime Minister Modi and S. Jaishankar were linked to violence on foreign soil, according to multiple reports.

What was the fake Canadian report? This week, a report from Globe and Mail The newspaper claimed that Canadian security agencies believed Prime Minister Modi was aware of violent plots and that Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval were also involved.

However, the report also mentions that the source admitted that Canada does not have direct proof that Mr. Modi knew.

Canada says report was inaccurate The Canadian government later clarified that the controversial report linking Modi to Nijjar's killing was speculative and inaccurate. activity in Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate,” he said.

India and Canada argue Last month, Canada's Foreign Ministry accused Interior Minister Amit Shah of orchestrating a campaign of intimidation in Canada. Ottawa also said it had evidence linking Indian government agents to the 2023 killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who held a Canadian passport.

