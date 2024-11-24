Russia 'likely' to transfer submarine technology to China, North Korea, says INDOPACOM chief

HALIFAX, CANADA Growing ties between China, Russia, Iran and North Korea have been the source of the ire of Western leaders for several years, but appear to be reaching a critical new level, where the transfer of more high level of military technologies between countries, including key Russian submarine technology, could become routine.

The head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, told an audience today that in exchange for North Korean troops and artillery, Moscow will probably provide Pyongyang with missile and submarine technology.

And in exchange for China's help rebuilding Russia's war machine, Paparo predicts that Moscow will also share submarine technology with Beijing, a move that could potentially cede U.S. submarine dominance to the PRC.

Where one is poor in resources, the others exploit these resources. Where one has operational needs, the others meet those needs, Paparo told the audience at the annual Halifax International Security Forum this weekend.

The worrying relationship between these four governments was a major theme throughout the Canadian event, with broad consensus that the war in Ukraine has now broken down the geopolitical walls between the European and Indo-Pacific theaters for good .

Those who might believe that it is enough to isolate the [Russian-Ukraine] I think it is a mistake to enter into conflict or somehow accommodate with Russia, German State Minister Tobias Lindner told reporters today. If you are interested in security in the Indo-Pacific region and all these issues, you also need to take a tough stance on Russia.

North Korea's decision to send more than 10,000 troops and additional weapons to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine strengthen the case, with Dutch Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, saying here that this gives the DPRK a potential seat at the negotiating table in the ceasefire negotiations, a new complicating factor in the Thousand Days War.

Not only [do you] We need to talk to Russia now, but we also need to deal with North Korea, Bauer told an audience Friday. The North Koreans also obtain technology, weapons systems and munitions from the Russians. It connects the world in ways we didn't think possible and it's connected to China.

Even though China doesn't directly send weapons to Russia, Bauer says its transfer of key components, like semiconductors and machine tools, keeps Russia in the fight.

Without China, Russia would not be able to continue the war, Bauer added. (Iran also sends weapons to Russia, including missiles and attack drones.)

Can links be broken?

Although Canadian officials had no clear answer this weekend on what to do about growing ties between the four countries that they see as an existential threat, some advice and cautions were offered .

Paparo, the American admiral, proposed to find opportunities to compensate for or disrupt some of these emerging links. For example, relations between Russia and North Korea are somewhat troublesome for China and a potential avenue to explore as Western countries seek to disrupt these relations. At the same time, the flow of new defense technologies to China and North Korea could provide a pathway for the United States to strengthen relations between its Pacific partners like Japan and South Korea, he said. -he added.



But appearing on the same stage as Paparo, Australia's Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, was unconvinced, saying the strategic partnership would last at least as long as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin would remain in power.

The idea of ​​driving wedges between these two,” Shearer said, “is fanciful.”

To help disrupt growing strategic partnerships, Shearer said Western-aligned countries must adjust their mindsets, change their policies, increase defense spending and become, frankly, more assertive.