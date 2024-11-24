Trump taps America First Policy Institute's Brooke Rollins to become agriculture secretaryExBulletin





Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, introduces former President Donald Trump during a press conference in July 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images .

switch captionMichael M. Santiago/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, to oversee the Department of Agriculture, one of the most sprawling federal agencies.

Rollins previously served as director of the Domestic Policy Council during the first Trump administration. She has a long history in conservative politics, including leading the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

A native of Texas, she graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural development. She then earned her law degree from the University of Texas Law School.

During the first Trump administration, Rollins also served as assistant to the president for intergovernmental and technology initiatives. After leaving the White House, Rollins was part of a group of senior advisers tasked with creating the new nonprofit group aimed at promoting Trump's policies.

As USDA's new director, she would oversee nearly 100,000 employees and oversee the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which accounts for more than half of its nutrition budget, as well as the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and school lunch regulations. She would be the second woman to lead the department, after Ann Veneman, who served under President George W. Bush.

The department could be at the forefront of Trump's efforts to shrink what he calls the “deep state” of federal bureaucracy and his efforts to impose tariffs on foreign goods, although it provides also crucial aid to farmers and rural areas.

The department distributes agricultural subsidies and is the first point of contact for farmers to receive financial assistance for their operations. USDA is also the only agency with a rural development arm that distributes federal broadband, housing and utility programs to rural communities.

The first Trump administration had to deal with the fallout from Trump's trade war with China and other countries, which resulted in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, resulting in fewer profits for farmers. The federal government stepped in with some aid to boost revenues due to the trade war and then the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's possible Trump could also sign a second farm bill, a potentially $1 trillion bill reauthorized every five years to provide safety nets for farmers, programs, rural development and government aid in terms of nutrition. The last farm bill was signed by Trump in 2018 and Congress has failed to reauthorize it since.

SNAP is estimated to provide food benefits to 42 million participants each month, and WIC serves approximately 40% of all infants in the United States. Making changes to safety net programs has been one of the sticking points in the legislation, in addition to funding for conservation programs.

