Canada denies media reports linking Nijjar killing to PM Modi

The Government of Canada has not declared, and is not aware of any evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to serious criminal activities in Canada, according to the Privy Council Office press release.

Ottawa: Days after India strongly objected to a report in Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper that attempted to link the death of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. , Canada has officially denied this information.

Nathalie G Drouin, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister, said in the statement released by the Privy Council Office: On October 14, due to a significant and continued commitment to public safety, RCMP and officials have taken the extraordinary step of making public accusations of serious criminal activity in Canada perpetrated by agents of the Indian government.

The statement added: “The Government of Canada has not stated, and is not aware of any evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar or NSA Doval to serious criminal activity in Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate, the statement concluded. On November 20, India strongly refuted the reports and said they should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. The Foreign Office stressed that such smear campaigns would only further damage our already strained ties. We do not normally comment on media reports. However, such ridiculous statements made to a newspaper purportedly by a Canadian government source should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Smear campaigns like this only further damage our already strained ties, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiwal.

India's ties with Canada have deteriorated sharply, with India repeatedly expressing deep concern over extremism, culture of violence and anti-Indian activities in Canada and calling on Canadian authorities to take action against these activities.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had claimed that he had credible allegations that India was responsible for the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

India has denied all the allegations, calling them absurd and motivated and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in its country.

Earlier, India recalled six diplomats from Canada after they were declared persons of interest by the Canadian government in the investigation into the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar was killed outside the Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18 last year.