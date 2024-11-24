Reviews | A world in crisis needs more leaders to embrace the vision of the big Chinese family





This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a speech in Brazil titled Building a Just World of Common Development, marking the First session of the G20 summits on the global fight against hunger and poverty. He spoke about China's poverty eradication campaign and its commitment to bringing common development and prosperity to the world. Common is a key word in Chinese politics. Common prosperity and common development may sound like communist slogans, but in China they are rallying cries for something deeply rooted. When China speaks of a community with a shared future for humanity, it is not diplomatic jargon, but a reflection of the way the Chinese people perceive the world: as one big family. Think about how we say hello to a group of people. In Chinese we say Da Jia Hao literally a big family, hello. This reflects the collective perspective, where individuals are seen as interconnected parts of a whole. Compare this with the English Hello Everyone and the emphasis on individuality greeting each of you. The idea that people are one big family is a philosophy that runs through Chinese society and shapes everything from family life to national politics. The Confucian ideal of Great Unity envisions a utopian world of harmony where all resources are shared. Xi's vision of common prosperity echoes this centuries-old ideal. In his book Getting out of povertyXi wrote about his time (1988-1990) in Ningde, one of China's poorest regions, in Fujian province. There, he highlighted community efforts to combat poverty. His strategy did not consist of quick fixes; it was about empowering the local population, building infrastructure and fostering industries for long-term growth. This approach to poverty reduction has been extended nationally. As Xi emphasized in his speech, China has raised 800 million people escape poverty, achieving the goal of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule. It’s a testament to vision in action. Xi has made clear that prosperity is not enough for a few. The goal is to ensure that everyone benefits from China's development.

