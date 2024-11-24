Donald Trump ally rejects Putin's negotiating plan





South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds has rejected calls for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted to honor such a deal.

“As much as I would like to believe we can negotiate with a tyrant, I suspect we can fool ourselves,” Rounds said in reference to Putin at the Halifax Security Forum on Friday.

“Do you believe that this tyrant, if you offer him part of a free country, do you think he will stop?” Said the rounds.

“I wish I could say there was an easy way out, but there isn’t.”

Mike Rounds speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during a vote at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The senator rejected the idea of ​​negotiating a peace… Mike Rounds speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chamber during a vote at the U.S. Capitol on March 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The senator rejected the idea of ​​negotiating a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia. More from Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Republican's sentiments contrast with those of President-elect Trump, who previously said he could end the conflict in a day.

Rounds also lamented the restrictions imposed on kyiv in its response to Russia's full-scale invasion.

“I feel so frustrated that we haven't been able to provide them with all the equipment and weapons systems they need to respond to the absolute tyranny coming from Russia,” said Rounds, who reportedly stressed that his views were not those of the new administration.

“I wonder why we didn’t do more, faster.”

When reached for comment, the Trump transition team pointed Newsweek to the following statement from Communications Director Steven Cheung: “As President Trump said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring the two sides together to negotiate peace, and work to end the war and stop the massacres. »

Rounds' comments come amid escalating Russian attacks on Ukraine this week.

On Thursday, Moscow carried out a hypersonic missile strike on the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine, targeting a military installation.

The strike involved the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, an intermediate-range weapon that would be adaptable to both nuclear and conventional warheads.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attack was in retaliation for Ukraine's use of U.S. and British long-range missiles, which can strike targets in Russia.

“No one in the world has such weapons,” he said.

President Joe Biden has given the green light to the use of US-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for strikes on Russian territory, in a marked policy shift announced last weekend.

kyiv had long pushed for such a move, justified by Biden as a response to the involvement of North Korean troops in the war.

“ATACMS will significantly strengthen Ukraine’s ability to disrupt Russian operations deep behind the front lines,” Andriy Zagorodnyuk, former Ukrainian defense minister, told the Financial Times. “These missiles allow us to hit high-value targets that other systems cannot reach.”

Do you have a story we should cover? Do you have any questions about this article or about the war in Ukraine? Contact [email protected]

Update, 11/23/24, 11:37 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a response from the Trump transition team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-ally-rejects-plan-vladimir-putin-1990587 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos