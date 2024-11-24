Politics
Waqf law has no place in Constitution, says PM Modi
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the BJP-led alliance's resounding victory in Maharashtra as a popular endorsement of his model of governance and a rejection of the Congress's “lies and deceptions”, accusing the Gandhi family of propagating “poison of casteism and division”. “.
Buoyed by the unprecedented scale of the NDA's victories in the politically prized state, Prime Minister Modi castigated the Congress for “betraying” the secular principles of the Constitution and cited the Waqf Act, which his government is seeking to amend , as an example of his “appeasement policy”. .
The Congress tried to impose capital punishment on true secularism, he alleged, asserting that the Waqf Act has no place in the Constitution.
Reiterating his call for “ek hain to safe hain” (we are safe if we are united), he said it was the biggest message from Maharashtra after the Haryana polls and he had become the “ mahamantra” of the country.
It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Congress to come to power on its own, he said, calling the opposition party a parasite.
The Congress and its allies have tried to divide people with lies and deception, he said, apparently referring to their claim that the Constitution is under threat from the BJP, something that has harmed the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections in a few states, but were rejected.
The Congress's priority is only family, he said, attacking the party's Gandhi family and not the people of the country. The royal family is now spreading the poison of casteism, he added.
One family's lust for power has grown so much that it has devoured the party, he said, asserting that the fire of disaffection is growing with the Congress as many of its own leaders do not identify more to its existing values.
When it comes to good governance, people only trust the BJP, he said, pointing out that the party also put up an impressive show in the bypolls held across the country. This is a historic mark on the BJP's model of governance, he said.
“Development, good governance and true social justice have won. Lies, deception, divisive forces, negative politics and nepotism have suffered a great defeat,” he said of the results of the poll in Maharashtra. People preferred stability and the state broke all records in its support for the BJP-led alliance, he added.
Lashing out at BJP's long-time ally turned bitter rival Uddhav Thackeray, who leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, he said leaders who resorted to treason and tried to create instability have been categorically rejected by the population.
He said the Congress had allied itself with Uddhav Thackeray, but the party and its leaders could not speak out in favor of the policies of his father Bal Thackeray, a leading Hindutva voice of his time.
Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi highlighted popular support for the BJP in major cities across many states and highlighted his party's agenda to make Indian cities among the best in the world .
His government is working to strengthen urban infrastructure by launching new subways, highways and electric buses, he said, describing cities as engines of development that also strengthen villages.
The urban region's support for the BJP is a message for modern India and a rejection of those who put obstacles in its development, PM Modi said. Urban India wants ease of living and trusts the BJP, he added. The Prime Minister noted that Maharashtra has become the sixth state where the people have elected the BJP to power for a third consecutive term, stressing that this underlines the truth of the people in their model of good governance.
The BJP-led alliance had won a majority in the 2019 legislative elections in Maharashtra, but its then ally Thackeray joined the opposition to form the government, which fell in 2022, paving the way for the ruling saffron party to ally with the faction. led by Eknath Shinde, who became the chief minister.
“The Congress and its ecosystem had thought that by spreading lies in the name of the Constitution, they could divide the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) into small groups. is a solid slap on their faces,” PM Modi said.
Congress and its allies have failed to grasp the new realities of the country's mindset, as voters do not want instability and believe in “nation first” and not those who prefer “kursi first”.
Voters in Maharashtra also rated the Congress on the basis of the false promises made in other states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he added.
“Neither their false promises nor their dangerous agenda has worked in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said.
The Prime Minister said that the Maharashtra elections also show that only one Constitution will work in India and it was given to the people of the country by BR Ambedkar.
The Congress and its allies are once again trying to create an Article 370 wall of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.
“I want to tell the Congress and its allies that no force in the world can bring back Article 370 and insult our Constitution,” PM Modi said.
His party has respected the values and traditions of the country, and India will now move forward with the mantra 'vikas aur virasat' (development and heritage), Prime Minister Modi said.
The Congress, he said, is stoking divisions in the name of regions and castes, and its embrace of urban Naxalism has become a challenge for the country. The remote control of this urban Naxalism lies outside the country, he says.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/waqf-law-has-no-place-in-the-constitution-says-pm-modi-7090626
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Maharashtra election results: 'Ek hain…' is India's new mahamantra, says PM Modi | News from India
- US struggles as drones shape war landscape: The future is here
- Energy bills will go up again in January
- London relaunches its ties with Europe and seeks a new negotiator News from Fakti.bg – World
- Where Trump made his biggest gains
- 5,350 aftershocks were recorded in Cuba after the devastating M6.8 earthquake on November 10
- Xi Jinping and Joe Biden set trade limits on Trump
- Waqf law has no place in Constitution, says PM Modi
- Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye
- Donald Trump ally rejects Putin's negotiating plan
- Colorado considers rules raising minimum age for imported pets to curb rabies
- National security officials meet with U.S. telecom officials to share information on China's cyberespionage campaign, White House says