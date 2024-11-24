Waqf law has no place in Constitution, says PM Modi

Congress's priority is only family, PM Modi said.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the BJP-led alliance's resounding victory in Maharashtra as a popular endorsement of his model of governance and a rejection of the Congress's “lies and deceptions”, accusing the Gandhi family of propagating “poison of casteism and division”. “.

Buoyed by the unprecedented scale of the NDA's victories in the politically prized state, Prime Minister Modi castigated the Congress for “betraying” the secular principles of the Constitution and cited the Waqf Act, which his government is seeking to amend , as an example of his “appeasement policy”. .

The Congress tried to impose capital punishment on true secularism, he alleged, asserting that the Waqf Act has no place in the Constitution.

Reiterating his call for “ek hain to safe hain” (we are safe if we are united), he said it was the biggest message from Maharashtra after the Haryana polls and he had become the “ mahamantra” of the country.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Congress to come to power on its own, he said, calling the opposition party a parasite.

The Congress and its allies have tried to divide people with lies and deception, he said, apparently referring to their claim that the Constitution is under threat from the BJP, something that has harmed the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections in a few states, but were rejected.

The Congress's priority is only family, he said, attacking the party's Gandhi family and not the people of the country. The royal family is now spreading the poison of casteism, he added.

One family's lust for power has grown so much that it has devoured the party, he said, asserting that the fire of disaffection is growing with the Congress as many of its own leaders do not identify more to its existing values.

When it comes to good governance, people only trust the BJP, he said, pointing out that the party also put up an impressive show in the bypolls held across the country. This is a historic mark on the BJP's model of governance, he said.

“Development, good governance and true social justice have won. Lies, deception, divisive forces, negative politics and nepotism have suffered a great defeat,” he said of the results of the poll in Maharashtra. People preferred stability and the state broke all records in its support for the BJP-led alliance, he added.

Lashing out at BJP's long-time ally turned bitter rival Uddhav Thackeray, who leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, he said leaders who resorted to treason and tried to create instability have been categorically rejected by the population.

He said the Congress had allied itself with Uddhav Thackeray, but the party and its leaders could not speak out in favor of the policies of his father Bal Thackeray, a leading Hindutva voice of his time.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, PM Modi highlighted popular support for the BJP in major cities across many states and highlighted his party's agenda to make Indian cities among the best in the world .

His government is working to strengthen urban infrastructure by launching new subways, highways and electric buses, he said, describing cities as engines of development that also strengthen villages.

The urban region's support for the BJP is a message for modern India and a rejection of those who put obstacles in its development, PM Modi said. Urban India wants ease of living and trusts the BJP, he added. The Prime Minister noted that Maharashtra has become the sixth state where the people have elected the BJP to power for a third consecutive term, stressing that this underlines the truth of the people in their model of good governance.

The BJP-led alliance had won a majority in the 2019 legislative elections in Maharashtra, but its then ally Thackeray joined the opposition to form the government, which fell in 2022, paving the way for the ruling saffron party to ally with the faction. led by Eknath Shinde, who became the chief minister.

“The Congress and its ecosystem had thought that by spreading lies in the name of the Constitution, they could divide the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) into small groups. is a solid slap on their faces,” PM Modi said.

Congress and its allies have failed to grasp the new realities of the country's mindset, as voters do not want instability and believe in “nation first” and not those who prefer “kursi first”.

Voters in Maharashtra also rated the Congress on the basis of the false promises made in other states like Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, he added.

“Neither their false promises nor their dangerous agenda has worked in Maharashtra,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the Maharashtra elections also show that only one Constitution will work in India and it was given to the people of the country by BR Ambedkar.

The Congress and its allies are once again trying to create an Article 370 wall of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“I want to tell the Congress and its allies that no force in the world can bring back Article 370 and insult our Constitution,” PM Modi said.

His party has respected the values ​​and traditions of the country, and India will now move forward with the mantra 'vikas aur virasat' (development and heritage), Prime Minister Modi said.

The Congress, he said, is stoking divisions in the name of regions and castes, and its embrace of urban Naxalism has become a challenge for the country. The remote control of this urban Naxalism lies outside the country, he says.

