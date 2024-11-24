Xi Jinping and Joe Biden set trade limits on Trump





During one of the last meetings before leaving the White House, Joe Biden met Xi Jinping for the last time within the framework of the multilateral forum APEC and both leaders expressed concerns about the direction of the global economy. The meeting also had warnings from China: four red lines that the Asian giant believes it should not cross for well-being of the link with the United States. China and the United States, concerned about the global economy Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, often at odds over geopolitics, They agreed that Donald Trump's victory would cause turbulence and uncertainty for APEC and trade. The Republican had promised during the campaign restore economic protectionism and apply duty to imported products, 25% in the case of Mexico and 60% for Chinese exports. If Trump raises taxes, could affect 21 Pacific economies and change ties with Chinawhich so far has not announced any response measures at the commercial level. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed that Donald Trump's future presidency would bring uncertainty to the global economy. Xi Jinping's visit to Peru demonstrated how far Chinese interests extend, with inauguration of the Chancay megaporta development which required more than 3.5 billion dollars of investment and which affect Asia-America trade. Faced with his imminent departure from the White House, President Joe Biden urged his Chinese counterpart to promote competition, not conflict facing possible differences with the next American president. China's four red lines, for Donald Trump? During the bilateral meeting between the United States and China, Xi Jinping issued warnings against Joe Biden, but indirectly directed against Donald Trump. Through Chinese state agency Xinhua, was announced four red lines of the Chinese Communist Party: Taiwan, democratic and human rights, the preservation of the Chinese communist system and China's right to development. For the Chinese government, These boundaries should not be questioned or crossed. by the United States or any other country so as not to provoke a new cold war. The Biden team has not addressed these issues, even though the American position on Taipei is knownwith a marking well-being product of decades of relationships, which even involved a mutual defense pact signed in 1955 and completed in 1980. During the bilateral summit, Xi Jinping made Joe Biden understand that Taiwan constituted a red line that the United States should not cross if it wanted to avoid war. During this year, China carried out the exercises Common sword which surrounded the island for days and required an unprecedented mobilization of military resources. Another point of confrontation between the powers is the possibility Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te visits Hawaii. On the other hand, the United States clarified that has no interest in hindering China's development or intervening in local issues such as communismthe political and economic system that China has put in place since the 1949 revolution. Nuclear weapons, far from artificial intelligence One of the few conclusions of the bilateral summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping concerned the use nuclear weapons. The two leaders agreed on their commitment to maintain human control in the middle of the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its application in the latest military developments. This definition, without mutual verification checkscomes amid an escalation in Ukraine and fear based on change in Russian nuclear doctrine authorized by President Vladimir Putin. This modification allows it to use its nuclear arsenal if Russia or its ally Belarus if its existence poses a threat, even with conventional weapons.

